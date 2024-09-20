Tonight’s Phillies-Mets game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Neither will Sunday’s.

Despite Thursday night’s loss to the New York Mets, a win tonight at Citi Field and the Phillies will officially clinch a playoff spot. Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to watch the game on broadcast television.

It’s Friday night, which means you’ll have to log into Apple TV+ to stream Game 2 of the Phillies four-game series against the Mets on Friday Night Baseball.

Apple’s exclusive MLB package, which is finishing up its third season, features two exclusive MLB games each week. Along with Phillies-Mets, fans can also watch tonight’s American League matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles.

The Phillies enter tonight’s game leading the division by six games with just nine games remaining. All the Phillies need to do is eke out two wins against the Mets over the next three games and Philly will clinch its first NL East title since 2011. The only problem is the Mets are the hottest team in baseball with a 16-4 record over their last 20 games.

After the Mets, the Phillies have just two series remaining on their schedule. They’ll return home to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs before heading down I-95 to Washington, D.C. to take on the Nationals in their final three games of the regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Phillies this weekend:

Tonight, it’s Phillies-Mets on Apple TV+

It’s the third time this season the Phillies have appeared on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, the tech giant’s subscription streaming service.

First pitch is schedule for 7:10 p.m., with Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA) slated to take the mound for the Phillies against David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA). Calling tonight’s game for Apple TV+ be Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis, with Heidi Watney reporting live from Citi Field. Two former MLB umpires — Dale Scott and Brian Gorman — will be on hand to break down rules and reviews during the broadcast.

To watch the game, you’ll need to subscribe to Apple TV+, which now runs $9.99 a month. Apple is offering a two-month free trial for new and returning subscribers, which might save you money if you have no intention of watching Slow Horses or any other shows on the tech giant’s streaming platform.

Complain all you want about these streaming deals, but they’re not going anywhere. Apple’s deal with MLB runs through the 2028 season, and Roku will stream Sunday morning games on their free Roku Channel through 2026.

Apple TV+ offers the option to listen to the local radio broadcasts of either team. So if Phillies fans want to hear Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker call on 94.1 WIP Friday night, it’s only a click away.

Tom McCarthy will call Saturday’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s football season, but Tom McCarthy will be in the booth Saturday afternoon alongside Ben Davis to call the third game of the Phillies-Mets series on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

McCarthy, in his 17th season as the TV voice of the Phillies, also calls some NFL and college football games for CBS. But he has no college games on his schedule this weekend, and doesn’t plan to miss any more Phillies games during the regular season.

“I was supposed to Week 4 of the NFL,” McCarthy said. “But because we’re so close to clinching the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, hopefully not the No. 3 seed, I think there’s going to be some stuff coming down to the wire that last week of the season I want to be around for.”

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Taking the mound for the Phillies Saturday afternoon will be Ranger Suarez (12-7, 3.13 ERA), who will be up against Mets lefty Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA).

ESPN has Phillies-Mets for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

The final game of the Phillies-Mets series will air exclusively on Sunday Night Baseball, which is finishing up its 35th season on ESPN.

Calling the game will be Karl Ravech and analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez. Buster Olney will report from Citi Field.

First pitch Sunday night is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., with Phillies ace David Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA) taking the mound.

ESPN will also broadcast all the wild card games this postseason, which the Phillies can avoid by winning the NL East and ending the season with the first or second-best record in the National League. Currently, they’re tied for the best record along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by three games (plus the tiebreaker).

NL East standings

Remaining Phillies schedule