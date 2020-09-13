The heart of the Phillies' order was mostly cut out as catcher J.T. Realmuto, the player the Phillies got for Sanchez, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins were forced to sit with injuries. Realmuto was out with a hip injury and Hoskins was sidelined by a left forearm injury. Neither one played in either game Sunday and the Phillies' normally explosive offense managed a total of two runs against two rookie starters.