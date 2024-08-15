Weston Wilson hits for the cycle as the Phillies smash Nationals in series opener

When Weston Wilson stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning on Thursday night, the hardest part was already out of the way.

Wilson, starting in place of Brandon Marsh with a left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound for the Washington Nationals, stood a double shy of the cycle. He had recorded his first major-league triple in the fourth inning and also singled that same inning, and clubbed a solo homer in the seventh.

All he needed to etch his name in history books was a double. Wilson worked a 2-2 count — and was nearly hit by Nationals reliever Orlando Ribalta — before lining a fastball into right field. The ball bounced away from a diving Alex Call, and Wilson sailed into second base: cycle completed.

Wilson became the first Phillies player to hit for the cycle since catcher J.T. Realmuto did so on June 13, 2023, and the first at Citizens Bank Park since David Bell on June 28, 2004. It capped off a 13-3 Phillies win over the Nationals, where every starter recorded at least one hit.

The Phillies set the tone with five hits in the first, including back-to-back homers from Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos, to jump out to a 4-0 lead. And it wasn’t just the long ball that was working for them — J.T. Realmuto drew a walk and Bryson Stott bunted for a base hit, as the Phillies continued to execute the fundamentals.

For the first time in five games, the Phillies did not allow a run in the first inning. Though CJ Abrams worked a 10-pitch at-bat to start the game, Zack Wheeler won the battle by inducing a fly out, and then retired the next two batters swinging.

Wheeler recorded his 18th quality start to extend his National League lead in the category, allowing three hits and one earned run over six innings. He did not issue a walk and struck out six.

The Phillies poured it on in the fourth, chasing Nationals starter Parker from the game before he recorded an out in the inning. The Phillies added five more runs on seven hits.

Wheeler had been sitting for an extended period of time while the Phillies’ lineup batted around, and he allowed a Keibert Ruiz solo home run to end his shutout bid in the fifth. The Nationals tacked on another run in the sixth.

Orion Kerkering took over in the seventh inning and gave up another solo home run to Ruiz. It was the second homer Kerkering has given up in his major league career, with the first coming on Aug. 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.