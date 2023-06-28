NBC Sports Philadelphia had some snafus during Phillies’ win over the Cubs

During Tuesday night’s win against the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber got the game going with a leadoff double, ending an 0-17 drought.

But fans watching on NBC Sports Philadelphia missed it.

After a normal intro offered by play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and analyst Rubén Amaro Jr., the network’s broadcast cut to a commercial, promising “lineups and first pitch when we get back.” Unfortunately, the commercial break ran one ad too long, and the broadcast began with Schwarber making his way around the bases.

McCarthy was eventually able to squeeze in the Phillies’ starting lineups when Trea Turner hit a foul ball into the stands later in the inning.

The same issue happened in the bottom of the first inning. After lingering too long during a commercial break, the broadcast opened with McCarthy in midsentence as Cubs leadoff hitter Nico Hoerner was thrown out at first base.

Again in the bottom of the second inning, NBC Sports Philadelphia struggled to get out of a commercial break in time to show the first pitch. This time, Phillies pitcher Ranger Squarez already had an 0-1 count on Christopher Morel coming out of the break.

So what happened? It appears the game simply started a minute or two early, which also impacted Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs broadcast. According to Chicago Sun-Times editor and media columnist Jeff Agrest, Marquee also didn’t return from a commercial break in time to catch Schwarber’s double.

Both Marquee and NBC Sports Philadelphia had their own camera operators, and while they can share shots and camera angles, there isn’t one master feed both networks use. So it wasn’t a case of NBC Sports Philadelphia being impacted by Marquee, or vice versa.

On the bright side, the Phillies are 15-5 over their last 20 games, the second-hottest streak in the league, behind the Atlanta Braves. Here’s the Phillies upcoming broadcast schedule:

Wednesday: Phillies at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Thursday: Phillies at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Friday: Nationals at Phillies, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Saturday: Nationals at Phillies, 4:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Sunday: Nationals at Phillies, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Tuesday: Phillies at Rays, 4:10 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP)

Josh Innes calls Mike Missanelli a liar

To paraphrase Prince, it’s time to party like it’s 2015.

At the time, Mike Missanelli was still the drive-time host for 97.5 The Fanatic, but was facing stiff competition from then-94.1 WIP host Josh Innes. The rivalry came to a head during a heated confrontation at Eagles training camp, which was the subject of discussion on Missanelli’s latest podcast.

Missanelli’s former 97.5 Fanatic producer Jason Myrtetus said Missanelli “tried to take a swing” at Innes, but claimed the former WIP host ran and hid behind former Eagles spokesperson Derek Boyko. Video exists of the exchange, according to Myrtetus, but so far the only media to surface is a photo taken by Philly Voice Eagles reporter Jimmy Kempski.

“I charged at him and he ran, he literally ran behind Derek Boyko,” Missanelli said.

Crossing Broad’s Kevin Kincaid plucked the audio from Missanelli’s podcast and shared it on Twitter, which drew a response from Innes. Not surprisingly, he claims Missanelli is being less than truthful.

“I have been face to face with a former NFL player who was filled with enough rage to murder me. He’d have killed me if he swung,” Innes wrote in one Twitter post. “Why would I back down to a 5′7 grandma? It doesn’t make sense.”

Innes was fired by WIP in 2016 after sharing a photo of a performer in blackface in response to a bit on Missanelli’s show involving a white producer fabricating a Black caller, dubbed “Dwayne from Swedesboro.” Innes is currently hosting the afternoon show at KSHE-95, a classic rock station in St. Louis.

Missanelli was forced out by the Fanatic last year. He was replaced by Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody, who currently host The Best Show Ever? in Missanelli’s former time slot. The trio have yet to find a foothold in the ratings, finishing a distant 11th among men 25-54 in the winter ratings book, which includes January to the end of March. WIP’s afternoon show, which features Jon Marks and Ike Reese, finished first.