Meet the 2025 Phillies: Season predictions, key questions for every player

When the curtain rises Thursday on the 143rd season in Phillies history, the cast of characters will look familiar.

Because after making the playoffs in three consecutive seasons — and winning 95 games and the National League East crown last year — the roster is nearly unchanged. You know the names and most of the faces, from Bryce Harper to Zack Wheeler.

Let’s take a look anyway at the 26 players on the opening day roster — plus lefty Ranger Suárez, who will begin the season on the injured list — and a question that each will face in 2025.

Position: 3B | Age: 28 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: $7.7 million salary; under team control through 2026.

2025 outlook: He’s baaaaaaaack. After a winter of trade rumors, Bohm will open this season where he closed the last one. That isn’t a bad thing. He rode a scorching April to start the All-Star Game and was among the team’s best hitters through August. But you’re remembered for how you finish, and a bruised hand contributed to a September slump and a 1-for-13 playoff series against the Mets that included a Game 2 benching.

Key question: Can Bohm put the trade talk behind him? Maybe he shouldn’t. He said all the right things upon reporting to camp and had a strong spring, encouraging signs that there are no hard feelings. But there are worse motivators for an athlete than not feeling entirely wanted.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .284/.336/.439, 16 HRs, 83 RBIs, 115 wRC+, 3.1 WAR.

Position: RF | Age: 33 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Fourth season of a five-year, $100 million contract.

2025 outlook: If last season started on June 1, Castellanos would have ranked seventh among NL outfielders in slugging (.483) and ninth in OPS (.817). It underscores how poorly he started the season. It’s also part of the full Castellanos Experience. He’s a streaky hitter. But if the heat waves outlast the cold spells, he still can be productive.

Key question: Can he handle breaking pitches better? Among 216 hitters who faced at least 1,500 pitches last season, none saw a higher rate of curveballs and sliders than Castellanos (41.4%) because he batted .218 and slugged .374 against them. It’s a matter of keeping his swing in line. “When he’s under control,” hitting coach Kevin Long said, “he’ll put those balls in play and do damage on the pitches he should.”

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .259/.308/.428, 21 HRs, 86 RBIs, 103 wRC+, 0.6 WAR.

Kody Clemens

Position: INF/OF | Age: 28 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under team control through 2029.

2025 outlook: It’s clear that Clemens can hit. He slugged .483 in 24 starts last season. But he lacks a defined position, which has prevented him from remaining on the active roster for prolonged stretches. He represents solid organizational depth, and because he’s out of minor league options, the Phillies chose to keep him around. For now.

Key question: Will he get enough at-bats to make an impact? Maybe, but it probably will take an injury to an everyday player. Because Clemens is a left-handed hitter on the bench for a team that features five lefties in the regular lineup. And the Phillies don’t usually hit for righty-swinging Trea Turner, Bohm, Castellanos, or J.T. Realmuto.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .229/.282/.421, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs, 93 wRC+, 0.1 WAR.

Position: 1B | Age: 32 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Seventh season of a 13-year, $330 million contract.

2025 outlook: It’s crazy to think that Harper is at the midpoint of his 13-year, $330 million contract. There have been unforgettable moments, from the walk-off grand slam in 2019 to the pennant-clinching homer in 2022 and his 300th career homer in 2023. The Phillies also have won more games in each full season of the Harper Era, from 81 in 2019 to 82 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 90 in 2023, and 95 last year. It’s all trending toward Cooperstown for No. 3. All that’s missing now is a World Series ring.

Key question: Can he win a Gold Glove at first base? Harper might be the favorite now that Christian Walker is out of the National League. In his first full season at his adopted position, Harper was the second-most valuable first base defender in the NL last season with a fielding run value of plus-5, according to Statcast.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .284/.380/.519, 31 HRs, 98 RBIs, 145 wRC+, 4.7 WAR.

Max Kepler

Position: LF | Age: 32 | Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Contract status: One year, $10 million.

2025 outlook: The Phillies made one move to help change the mix of the offense. It remains to be seen if Kepler is the answer. He’s another left-handed hitter in a lefty-leaning lineup. He also hasn’t played left field in 10 major league seasons. And he’s coming off an injury-marred season with the Twins in which he mostly platooned in the outfield.

Key question: Can Kepler provide a jolt of power? The Phillies ranked 16th with a .395 slugging percentage from their left fielders last season. Kepler slugged .380 in Minnesota. But he also missed time with patellar tendinitis in his left knee and a partially detached abdominal muscle that required surgery after the season. He’s healthy now and had a terrific spring.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .235/.305/.415, 18 HRs, 62 RBIs, 100 wRC+, 1.6 WAR.

Rafael Marchán

Position: C | Age: 26 | Bats/Throws: Switch/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under team control through 2028.

2025 outlook: For years, injuries impeded him sticking around in the majors. He finally was healthy this spring and got the nod over popular incumbent Garrett Stubbs, who could be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. Now, it’s up to Marchán to hold the job by playing well whenever J.T. Realmuto needs a rest.

Key question: How many games can Marchán play? The Phillies have talked about scaling back Realmuto’s workload to keep him fresher throughout the season. In that case, they will need more production from the backup catcher. Marchán hasn’t played more than 70 games in a season since 2019.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .233/.308/.341, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs, 84 wRC+, 0.6 WAR.

Position: OF | Age: 27 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: $3 million salary; under control through 2027.

2025 outlook: Three years after acquiring Marsh from the Angels in a 2022 deadline trade for catcher Logan O’Hoppe, the Phillies still don’t know if he’s an everyday player. It all depends on whether he can hit left-handed pitching. All signs point to this being the year, at least early in the season, that Marsh finally gets a run of playing time against lefties to help render a verdict.

Key question: Can he cut down on the strikeouts? Good things tend to happen when Marsh makes contact. He ranked in the 83rd percentile in hard-hit rate last season. But few players are easier to whiff. He tied for the sixth-highest strikeout rate (32.4%) among hitters with 400 plate appearances.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .250/.328/.410, 15 HRs, 70 RBIs, 106 wRC+, 3.1 WAR.

Position: C | Age: 34 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Fifth season of a five-year, $115.5 million contract.

2025 outlook: As the Phillies’ game-caller and on-field quarterback, Realmuto remains as indispensable as any player on the roster, which will be a factor in whether they sign him beyond this season. But he batted .258 with a .757 OPS over the last two seasons, down from .272 and .814 in the previous five years. Signs of slippage as he enters his mid-30s? Maybe.

Key question: Can he defeat Father Time? If anyone can forestall the unforgiving catcher aging curve, it’s Realmuto. He’s more athletic than the typical catcher and didn’t begin playing the position until after getting drafted by the Marlins in 2010. An extra day off each week probably wouldn’t hurt, though.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .258/.321/.435, 17 HRs, 62 RBIs, 109 wRC+, 3.2 WAR.

Johan Rojas

Position: CF | Age: 24 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2029.

2025 outlook: A year ago, Rojas’ bid for the center-field job represented a significant spring-training storyline. He wasn’t exactly an afterthought this year. But he entered camp as the Phillies’ fourth outfielder and was unable to play defense for most of the spring because of a shoulder injury sustained in winter ball. He did demonstrate an improved swing, first in winter ball and then in spring training. But will it lead to more consistency at the plate?

Key question: Has Rojas reached his ceiling? With Kepler and Marsh in left and center field, Rojas figures to start only against tough left-handed pitchers and serve as a late-game defensive replacement. Touted prospect Justin Crawford is rising quickly through the system. If Rojas is going to command more playing time, he will have to boost his offense in addition to his difference-making defense.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .243/.285/.346, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs, 76 wRC+, 0.8 WAR.

Position: DH | Age: 32 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: Fourth season of a four-year, $79 million contract.

2025 outlook: Just when you thought you knew Schwarber as a hitter, he batted .300 against lefties last season and hiked his overall average 51 points from 2023. He also set a single-season major league record with 15 leadoff homers, the best argument to keep him atop the order. But wherever Schwarber bats, he will be a culture-builder in the clubhouse and the team’s de facto captain.

Key question: Is this Schwarber’s Philly finale? There’s mutual interest in a contract extension. But the Phillies also can’t keep the band together forever and face an equally complex decision involving Realmuto. Sluggers in their 30s haven’t found the market to be welcoming in recent years (see Pete Alonso). But only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have more homers than Schwarber since 2022.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .224/.346/.470, 38 HRs, 98 RBIs, 126 wRC+, 2.6 WAR.

Edmundo Sosa

Position: INF | Age: 29 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: $3 million salary; under control through 2026.

2025 outlook: Like an NBA sixth man, Sosa’s optimal value comes when he’s spelling a starting infielder. But when Turner was sidelined for six weeks last season with a hamstring strain, Sosa batted .275 with four homers and an .841 OPS in 32 starts at shortstop. At his best, he brings energy to the lineup.

Key question: Can he play the outfield? After two years of talking about looking at Sosa in the outfield and not following through, the Phillies finally put him in left field and center field this spring. He said he felt “much better” in the unfamiliar position. And by increasing his versatility, he could nudge his way into the lineup more often.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .248/.306/.402, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs, 97 wRC+, 0.7 WAR.

Position: 2B | Age: 27 | Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Contract status: $3.2 million salary; under control through 2027.

2025 outlook: The Phillies have attributed Stott’s regression at the plate last season to a banged-up right elbow that they didn’t disclose until the offseason. He’s healthy now, so there’s optimism that he will get back to the hitter he was in 2023. But an injury doesn’t explain why he often seemed stuck between plate approaches and vulnerable to fastballs. He never looked comfortable at the plate, regardless of the reason.

Key question: What is Stott’s identity as a hitter? Long, the hitting coach, believes Stott can bat .300 and lead off in a strong major league lineup. There have been flashes of that potential. But if Stott does reach that ceiling, he could be an All-Star.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .257/.320/.379, 12 HRs, 64 RBIs, 95 wRC+, 3.0 WAR.

Position: SS | Age: 31 | Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Contract status: Third season of an 11-year, $300 million contract.

2025 outlook: Turner batted .295 with 21 homers and 19 steals and was 24% more productive than league average last season. Most players would sign up for that in a heartbeat. But because he struggled over the final two months and went 3-for-15 with five strikeouts in the playoffs against the Mets, there’s been a lot of attention on his plate approach. The Phillies want Turner to be more selective and use more of the field, just like earlier in his career with Washington.

Key question: Would it help if Turner leads off? Welcome to an internal debate throughout the spring. Manager Rob Thomson looked at Turner in the leadoff spot and weighed it against keeping Schwarber atop the order. But no matter where Turner hits, the Phillies need him to be the dynamic, game-changing athlete that they signed three years ago.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: .287/.335/.462, 24 HRs, 85 RBIs, 120 wRC+, 5.0 WAR.

Pitchers

Position: Reliever | Age: 29 | Throws: Left

Contract status: Third season of a three-year, $22 million contract; $9 million 2026 club option.

2025 outlook: Alvarado entered camp with a new physique after revamping his diet over the winter to shed some weight. With that has come an uptick in velocity; Alvarado lit up the radar gun in the spring. Alvarado’s 2024 fastball velocity (97.8 mph) already was in the 96th percentile of MLB pitchers, but he consistently eclipsed triple digits with his sinker in Grapefruit League action. Alvarado also flashed a curveball as a renewed addition to his sinker-cutter pitch mix.

Key question: Is this version of Alvarado here to stay? After a strong start to 2024, prolonged struggles with command in July led Thomson to temporarily move Alvarado to lower-leverage innings. He left the club for a week in August to attend to a personal matter at home in Venezuela and showed improvement after his return, but he ultimately made only one appearance in the postseason.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 61 IP, 3.33 ERA, 5 SVs, 70 K, 27 BB, 1.1 WAR.

Tanner Banks

Position: Reliever | Age: 33 | Throws: Left

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2028.

2025 outlook: Banks spent the first decade of his career in the White Sox organization and now enters his first full season in Philadelphia after arriving at the 2024 trade deadline. The Phillies hope he can add some flexibility to the bullpen as a lower-leverage innings-eater.

Key question: Can Banks step up with a higher workload? The 72⅓ innings Banks threw in 2024 were the most of his major league career, and that could stand to increase if the Phillies lean on him more this season.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 68 IP, 3.80 ERA, 11 holds, 67 K, 21 BB, 0.5 WAR.

Carlos Hernández

Position: Reliever | Age: 28 | Throws: Right

Contract status: $1.16 million salary; under team control through 2027.

2025 outlook: Squeezed out of the Royals’ bullpen and out of minor league options, Hernández got scooped up off waivers Sunday by the Phillies. He throws hard. Really hard. Last season, his fastball averaged 97.9 mph, tied for 17th among all pitchers with at least 30 innings. He throws a curveball to lefties and a slider to righties. The slider is less effective.

Key question: Can Hernández throw strikes? Command has been an issue, and last year, his walk rate rose to 12.4%, above his career average of 11.2%. If he throws more strikes, maybe he can be the 2025 version of Andrew Bellatti, Jeff Hoffman, and José Ruiz, scrap-heap relievers who had success with the Phillies.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 50 IP, 4.26 ERA, 47 K, 22 BB, 0.1 WAR.

Position: Reliever | Age: 23 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Pre-arbitration; under control through 2029.

2025 outlook: Not only is Kerkering the youngest player on the Phillies’ opening day roster, but he’s also one of the most important bullpen pieces. The Phillies lost two high-leverage arms to free agency this winter — Carlos Estévez and Hoffman — and added only one in Jordan Romano. That leaves a void in late-game situations that Kerkering will be expected to help fill.

Key question: Can Kerkering rely on his sinker? He said earlier this year that he wants to throw more sinkers and locate them better as an additional tool for him against a league that’s become more familiar with his trademark sweeper.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 63 IP, 3.14 ERA, 73 K, 18 BB, 1.5 WAR.

Jesús Luzardo

Position: Starter | Age: 27 | Throws: Left

Contract status: $6.225 million salary; under control through 2026.

2025 outlook: Luzardo made only 12 starts last year because of a lumbar stress reaction, but all signs are pointing upward this spring. The lefty showed off increased velocity and has been toying with a new slider variation as another tool in his arsenal.

Key question: Can Luzardo stay healthy? Before last year’s back injury, he missed more than two months in 2022 with a forearm strain. He set a career high with 178⅔ innings in 2023 — will he be able to recapture that form and durability?

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 154 IP, 4.36 ERA, 160 K, 54 BB, 1.9 WAR.

Position: Starter | Age: 31 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Second season of a seven-year, $172 million contract.

2025 outlook: Entering his age-32 season, Nola is one of the most dependable arms the Phillies have. He has surpassed the 190-inning mark in each of his last three seasons. He finished with a 3.57 ERA last season and garnered a fifth-place Cy Young vote.

Key question: Can Nola limit the home runs? His 1.4 home runs allowed per nine innings in 2024 were the highest of any Phillies starter not named Taijuan Walker (who allowed 2.6).

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 188 IP, 3.83 ERA, 185 K, 41 BB, 3.8 WAR.

Jordan Romano

Position: Reliever | Age: 31 | Throws: Right

Contract status: One year, $8.5 million.

2025 outlook: Romano enters the season with everything to prove. He was one of the best closers in baseball for Toronto two seasons ago, recording 36 saves, but an elbow injury last season led the Canadian’s hometown team to nontender him.

Key question: How will Romano adjust to a different role in the bullpen? The Phillies have traditionally gone with closer-by-committee under Thomson. While Romano surely will see plenty of high-leverage innings, he won’t be the sole closer.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 59 IP, 3.77 ERA, 23 SV, 66 K, 21 BB, 0.7 WAR.

Joe Ross

Position: Reliever | Age: 31 | Throws: Right

Contract status: One year, $4 million.

2025 outlook: Ross is open to any role with the Phillies, whether it’s multi-inning relief or starting depth. He has experience with both, most recently on the Brewers last season. He began the year as a starter in Milwaukee, but after missing two months with a back injury, he transitioned to the bullpen, where he seemed to take things to another level. Ross had a 1.67 ERA in 15 relief appearances, compared to a 4.98 ERA in 10 starts.

Key question: What is Ross’ ceiling in the bullpen? Can he be the next Chan Ho Park or Chad Durbin, as the Phillies hope?

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 63 IP, 4.74 ERA, 53 K, 25 BB, 0.1 WAR.

José Ruiz

Position: Reliever | Age: 30 | Throws: Right

Contract status: $1.225 million salary; under control through 2026.

2025 outlook: Ruiz is a middle-innings bullpen option, but the right-hander is no stranger to high-leverage spots. He put together a strong enough campaign last season to be trusted with 11 high-leverage appearances, holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

Key question: Can he recapture his second-half form from last season? Before the All-Star break, Ruiz posted a 5.08 ERA, but he shrank that to 1.99 in the second half of the year.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 62 IP, 4.45 ERA, 62 K, 25 BB, 0.1 WAR.

Cristopher Sánchez

Position: Starter | Age: 28 | Throws: Left

Contract status: First season of four-year, $22.5 million contract; club options for 2029 and 2030.

2025 outlook: Sánchez’s meteoric rise to a foundational rotation piece reached a new height when he was tabbed as starter for the Phillies home opener. The tall lefty’s best weapon has always been his changeup, which had a 34.8% whiff rate in 2024. But Sánchez’s arsenal could be even more dangerous this year, if he can sustain the increased velocity he showed off throughout spring training. Sánchez is no longer an unknown entity in the league, but he’s bringing some more tools, including a refined slider.

Key question: Can Sánchez improve his road splits? Sánchez’s 2.21 ERA at home in 2024 was far better than his 5.02 ERA away from Citizens Bank Park. Neither the Phillies nor Sánchez himself were sure why that was the case, but Sánchez asked for more road starts in spring training to get comfortable with the routine.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 172 IP, 3.87 ERA, 145 K, 45 BB, 2.9 WAR.

Matt Strahm

Position: Reliever | Age: 33 | Throws: Left

Contract status: Third season of two contracts totaling three years, $22.5 million; 2026 club/vesting $4.5 million or $7.5 million option.

2025 outlook: Strahm had an early scare in camp with a left shoulder injury that shut him down for 10 days. Not only did the lefty recover in time for opening day, but he brought a new pitch with him. Strahm started working on a new changeup that he hopes he can carry with him into the regular season.

Key question: Is there a new level for Strahm to reach? He put together the best season of his career last season, highlighted by an All-Star selection and a 1.87 ERA. He hopes to keep pitching until he’s 40 years old. Maybe a new pitch can help him get there.

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 66 IP, 3.23 ERA, 77 K, 15 BB, 0.8 WAR.

Position: Starter | Age: 29 | Throws: Left

Contract status: $8.8 million contract in final year of arbitration.

2025 outlook: Suárez will open the season on the injured list with back stiffness. Though the left-hander says it’s not as severe as the injury in the same part of his back that sidelined him for a month in 2024, he isn’t getting off to the start, health-wise, that he hoped. Suárez made only two Grapefruit League appearances this spring, where his command was sharp but his velocity trended down.

Key question: Will Suárez’s back hold up? Back problems ultimately halted a Cy Young-caliber start to the season for Suárez last year. Will this be a continued concern, one he will have to manage for the rest of his career?

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 155 IP, 3.64 ERA, 139 K, 48 BB, 2.8 WAR.

Taijuan Walker

Position: Starter | Age: 32 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Third season of a four-year, $72 million contract.

2025 outlook: Walker will be the first to tell you that his 2024 season “was really bad.” Career lows in several statistical categories cost him his role in the rotation, and he entered camp this year without a guaranteed job. But Walker, looking to put that season behind him, showed some encouraging signs in Grapefruit League action with an uptick in velocity. The Phillies stretched him out as a starter in the spring, and he will get an early opportunity in the rotation because of Suárez’s back injury. But once Suárez returns and when top prospect Andrew Painter is ready for his expected midyear debut, it seems like Walker’s future in Philadelphia will be in the bullpen.

Key question: Can Walker’s stuff translate to the bullpen? He only had a short audition there last season before the Phillies needed him to return to the rotation. His outcomes weren’t much better, with a 6.52 ERA in 9⅔ relief innings compared to a 7.18 ERA in 15 starts. Will the newfound velocity help him better adjust to a potential relief role after being a starter his entire career?

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 74 IP, 5.13 ERA, 51 K, 27 BB, 0.0 WAR.

Position: Starter | Age: 34 | Throws: Right

Contract status: Begins a three-year, $126 million contract extension.

2025 outlook: Wheeler is the headliner of one of the strongest rotations in baseball. He didn’t come to camp with any new tricks up his sleeve this year, after adding a splitter in 2024 and a sweeper the season before. The Phillies’ opening day starter is relying on what’s tried and true.

Key question: Is this finally the year? Wheeler finished runner-up to Chris Sale in National League Cy Young voting in 2024, despite pitching 200 innings and posting a career-best 0.955 WHIP. Three years ago, Wheeler finished second in voting to Corbin Burnes. Can he finally summit the mountain this time?

Stats projection from ZiPS DC: 203 IP, 3.28 ERA, 213 K, 54 BB, 4.8 WAR.