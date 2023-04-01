Newly acquired outfielder Cristian Pache reports to the Phillies

ARLINGTON, Texas — It has been a chaotic few days for Cristian Pache.

After just one season in the A’s organization, the 24-year-old center fielder was told he wouldn’t make the 26-man roster. Pache, is out of minor league options, was traded to the Phillies on March 29, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Billy Sullivan.

Speaking to reporters on March 28, A’s manager Mark Kotsay praised Pache’s defense, but said that they “ran out of time” in developing his offensive game. Part of the issue could be that Pache didn’t get the at-bats he needed in Oakland. He played in only 91 games in 2022 and hit .166/.218/.241 in 241 at-bats. He didn’t fare much better in hitter-friendly Las Vegas, hitting .248/.298/.389 over 157 at-bats with the A’s triple-A affiliate.

Pache won’t get everyday playing time in Philadelphia either, but the Phillies are optimistic that extra work on the curveball machine, the high velocity machine, and the HitTrax simulation system will do him good. They’re also optimistic that hitting coach Kevin Long will be able to unlock something. Pache reported to his new club on Saturday and began working with Long immediately.

“He was taking a look at my swing on video and live and said there are a couple of things he would like to tweak to make me a better hitter,” Pache said. “So I’m excited for that.”

Pache said he made a few offensive adjustments this offseason — staying back a little and being selective at the plate — and felt that work paid off in spring training. He batted .302/.362/.419 over 21 Cactus League games. He was disappointed to not make the A’s opening-day roster, given his recent showing at the plate, but is excited for a new opportunity with a contending team.

“When they told me about the trade, I got very excited because I knew I was going to the Phillies, a team that finished second last year,” Pache said. “It’s pretty exciting to be in a clubhouse with so many stars.”

Pache was signed by the Atlanta Braves in 2015. He was traded from Atlanta to Oakland in 2021, part of the five-player trade that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta.

Pache, who bats righty and is a plus defender, could be penciled into the Phillies’ lineup as soon as Sunday, when the Phillies face Rangers left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez. Thomson said that Pache could see some time in the corner outfield spots as well.

He’ll mainly be used is as a late-game defensive substitute for left-handed hitter Brandon Marsh in center field. Thomson said if he puts Pache in center for Marsh, he’ll likely move Marsh over to one of the corner outfield spots.

“I’m here to give my 100% every time I’m out on the field,” Pache said. “I’m going to do everything I can to help this team win. I’m a team player. I’m going to help these guys in any way I can.”

A solution for Nola’s pitch clock woes

Right-handed starter Aaron Nola conceded Thursday that it will take him a while to adjust to the pitch clock. Thomson said Saturday that it’s possible the Phillies will begin using a pitch clock in his bullpens to better simulate what he’ll experience in a game.

Injury updates

Right-handed pitcher Noah Song, who was placed on the injured list with a low back strain after the Phillies selected him in the Rule 5 draft, will throw his first bullpen on Saturday. … Reliever Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) threw a bullpen on Friday and will throw another on Monday. … Left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (left triceps strain) will throw two innings Saturday at the Phillies’ complex in Clearwater, Fla. … Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez (left elbow strain) threw a bullpen on Friday and will throw another on Monday. Thomson said Suárez’s bullpen on Friday went well.