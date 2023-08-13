Alec Bohm, Rob Thomson ejected as Phillies fail to score in homestand-ending loss to Twins

The full-count fastball hummed at the knees, inside, and a smidge off the plate. It wasn’t a strike. But with the bases loaded and two out, in the seventh inning of a tight game, it might have been too close to take.

So, plate umpire Alex MacKay called Alec Bohm out on strikes.

And Bohm went ballistic.

Bat slam? Check. Helmet spike? Oh yeah. Profane word or three? Most likely. Bohm didn’t even hear MacKay eject him after the most enduring moment of the Phillies’ forgettable 3-0 loss to the Twins on Sunday in the finale of a 10-game homestand.

The Phillies had bigger problems than MacKay’s interpretation of the strike zone — with Bohm at the plate in the seventh inning and again with Bryce Harper in the eighth, which led to manager Rob Thomson’s protest and subsequent ejection.

A day after scoring one run, they notched only three hits against Twins starter Sonny Gray. The only time that they had Gray on the ropes, with the bases loaded and two out in the second inning, Kyle Schwarber struck out.

But the Twins lifted Gray after six innings, even though he threw only 80 pitches. And the Phillies did have something going in the seventh. Back-to-back one-out singles by Jake Cave and Garrett Stubbs. A pitch off Johan Rojas’ hand to load the bases.

It was all set up for a comeback.

And then it wasn’t.

Schwarber popped out on the infield before Bohm, the Phillies’ most dangerous hitter with runners in scoring position, stepped to the plate and worked the count full against Twins lefty Caleb Thielbar.

After getting punched out by MacKay, Bohm slammed his bat, a la Rhys Hoskins after his Division Series homer. He argued with the umpire, who didn’t boot him until after the helmet spike.

Before the game, the Phillies honored their pennant-winning 1983 and 1993 teams as part of their annual Alumni Weekend festivities. Those teams were beloved even though they didn’t win the World Series.

Someday, the 2022 Phillies will get their Sunday in the sun.

But the 1983 and ‘93 clubs also represent cautionary tales. In 1984, the Phillies finished 81-81 and missed the playoffs. The 1994 club would’ve missed the postseason, too, if it hadn’t been wiped out by a strike.

At 65-54, the Phillies are in good shape to claim a wild-card spot and return to the playoffs after their World Series run a year ago. But they closed the homestand with a thud. After cranking up the offense for much of the week (they scored 55 runs in a seven-game span), they were muted in back-to-back games by the Twins.

The Twins jumped to a lead on Jordan Luplow’s solo homer in the first inning against starter Ranger Suárez. They tacked on another run in the third on Jorge Polanco’s liner off the glove of Bohm at third base.