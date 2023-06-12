The Phillies departed Philadelphia Sunday night feeling a lot better about themselves after taking two of three from the Dodgers. They have won seven of their last eight and are nearing .500 at 32-33.

As Inquirer columnist David Murphy wrote Sunday, “there are worse places to be.”

Trea Turner is starting to look a little bit like the potential MVP candidate the Phillies signed in the offseason. Alec Bohm is back from the injured list.

There’s reason for optimism as the Phillies head out west for their next seven games, starting Monday night in Arizona against the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

Here’s a look at Phillies-Diamondbacks odds for Monday, when the first of four games begins with a 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks odds (BetMGM)

Money line: Phillies -105; Diamondbacks -115

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+150); Diamondbacks +1.5 (-185)

Total: 10 runs

The occasional-but-rare occurrence where a team is the slim money line favorite but getting 1½ runs from its opponent on the run line.

What do these odds tell us? Monday night’s game is a bit of a toss-up.

The pitching matchup is Matt Strahm for the Phillies vs. Arizona’s Tommy Henry. Strahm has mostly been used out of the bullpen, but will take the ball first Monday night at Chase Field after getting shelled for three runs on two hits (both homers) in one inning Friday night vs. the Dodgers.

Henry, meanwhile, is coming off his worst outing of 2023. The 25-year-old entered Tuesday’s start in Washington with a 3.73 ERA and left with a 4.37 ERA after the Nationals knocked him around for five runs on five hits to go with three walks in 4⅓ innings.

The Phillies saw Henry when Arizona was in Philadelphia last month (the Diamondbacks won two of three). Henry allowed two runs, four hits and struck out five in 5⅔ innings in a 6-3 Arizona win.

Arizona is 20-14 at home in 2023. The Phillies are just 13-22 on the road.

But, with Bohm back, the Phillies have a lineup that right now looks a lot closer to the one they hoped to have when the season started.