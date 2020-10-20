Four of the Dodgers' regulars are homegrown players. Shortstop Corey Seager was taken 18th overall in the first round of the 2012 draft, which was a bust year for the Phillies. Cody Bellinger went in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, which was the year the Phillies took J.P. Crawford 16th overall. Joc Pederson was taken in the 11th round of the 2010 draft. Third-round catcher Cameron Rupp was the best player the Phillies selected in that draft. Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who is in his first season as their starter, was taken 32nd overall in the Dodgers' talent-rich 2016 draft. That, of course, is the year the Phillies took Mickey Moniak first overall.