Trea Turner puts up billboards to thank Phillies fans for standing ovations

Trea Turner’s three-run bomb on Saturday was the only response most Phillies fans were hoping for after they came together to give the slumping shortstop standing ovations at each of his plate appearances this weekend.

But it wasn’t enough of a thank you for Turner, who also purchased ads on billboards around Philly to thank fans for their support, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The ovations started as a fan project, inspired by a tweet from local radio personality Jack Fritz, which led to a day of debate on SportsRadio 94 WIP. Turner, in the worst statistical year of his career, hit a new low in Wednesday’s extra-innings loss against the Marlins. He went 0-for-5 at the plate and booted a ground ball in the 11th inning that could have ended the game and give the Phillies the win.

Turner admitted to reporters that he “was the reason why” the Phillies lost the game.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: NBC Sports Philly follows Trea Turner’s botched play with its own error

In response, Fritz suggested that Phillies fans could show their support by giving Turner a standing ovation when he stepped up to the plate on Friday.

Turner said the gesture made his mother cry. And on Saturday, he came up big when the Phillies were down a run to the Royals, hitting a three-run homer to end a drought that dated back to July 8. After rounding the bases, he popped back up the dugout steps for a curtain call and raised his helmet to acknowledge the fans.

» READ MORE: Instead of booing slumping Trea Turner, some Phillies fans are making donations to his favorite cause

The billboards are Turner’s latest show of thanks to Phillies fans. He also took to Instagram on Friday to express his appreciation.

The Phillies are back in action on Monday night as they host one of Turner’s former teams, the Washington Nationals, at 6:40 p.m.