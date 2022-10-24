All hail Wawa: “The Schwarber thing,” as Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has called it, has been extended.

Wawa announced that its SchwarberFest promotion will run for the remainder of the postseason following the Phils’ advancement into the World Series on Sunday. Named after Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, it’s a HoagieFest-like promotion that has the convenience store selling $5 shortis and $6 classics.

SchwarberFest was announced ahead of Game 1 in San Diego, with the hope that it would help Schwarber hit better in the National League Championship Series. The thinking was that Schwarber was on a tear in June, when HoagieFest typically runs, hitting 12 home runs and racking up 27 RBIs, so maybe bringing back discounted hoagies to Philly’s favorite convenience store could get his bat hot again.

And it may have worked. The night Wawa announced SchwarberFest, Schwarber nailed a home run off the Padres’ Yu Darvish, sending the ball out 488 feet at 119.7 mph. That was the longest ball ever hit in Petco Park, according to the FS1 broadcast, and the longest of Schwarber’s career.

So, yeah, cheap hoagies work. Even if they just aren’t the same anymore.

Harper, at least, appears to support it. At a postgame press conference, he was asked about past discussion about moving Schwarber down in the Phils’ batting lineup, only to see him come alive in the last few games.

“I guess I’ll thank Wawa for the Schwarber thing,” Harper said.

Now, with the Phils heading to the World Series, hopefully Wawa’s hoagies can help bring home the Commissioner’s Trophy. The Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.