‘Schwarberfest’ is back at Wawa throughout the Phillies postseason

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. At least that’s how the saying goes. And it appears Wawa and the Phillies are taking that to heart with the announcement that they’re bringing back “Schwarberfest,” the Hoagiefest spinoff featuring $5 shorti-sized and $6 classic sandwiches that helped motivate outfielder Kyle Schwarber last year.

In order to get in on the special pricing, however, you’ll have to be signed into their app. Here’s more from Wawa on how to take advantage of the deal, according to a press release:

Wawa customers can take advantage of the limited-time hoagie savings by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and set up a payment option and place their mobile order. Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open the Wawa app, place and pay for their mobile order. Available for pick-up, curbside or delivery. Schwarberfest promotional pricing will be applied just before placing your order at checkout in the Wawa app.

Sounds easy enough, especially if you’re already a Wawa rewards member.

“Our home team has done it again by earning another hard-fought postseason berth so we’re bringing ‘Schwarberfest’ back to show our support and hopefully help our hometown team bring home a championship trophy,” said Alex Costabile, Chief Customer Officer at Wawa. “We also want to help our customers celebrate with some hoagie savings while they cheer on Philly’s team!”

If you’re wondering why Wawa is honoring Schwarber with his own Hoagiefest in the first place, we’ve got you covered.

Last season, the Phillies left fielder went on a tear during the chain’s annual sandwich sale, hitting 15 home runs in 31 games. Wisely, Wawa brought the promotion back during the playoffs, and dubbed it “Schwarberfest.” The slugger immediately caught fire, snapping a 1-for-21 streak with a home run in the first game during the promotion, causing Wawa to extend it throughout the postseason.

This spring, Schwarber also partnered with Wawa for an energy drink called the Schwarbomb, but now that the postseason has arrived, they’re bringing out the big guns. Meanwhile, if you’re heading down to the park and don’t have time to stop at Wawa, we’ve got a roundup of all the new food being offered at Citizens Bank Park this postseason.

The Phillies can close out their wild-card series against the Marlins with a win on Wednesday (at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN). If they lose, they’ll play a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night.