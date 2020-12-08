Born in Elkins Park, Burning Bush keeps it simple with its vegan, Kosher sauce offerings, which are infused with “ancient herbs from the Holy Land.” The Essential Sauce is milder and more approachable, while the Hot Sauce is kicked up a level or two in terms of heat. Both, however, go with a wide range of foods, from burgers and wings to hummus and egg salad. Currently, the easiest place to find this brand is through its Amazon store. (Order online for shipping, info@burningbushfoods.com, facebook.com/burningbushfoods)