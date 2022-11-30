Just like Thanksgiving’s turkey, Christmas trees are pricier this year.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), consumers should expect higher Christmas tree prices and fewer variety in some cases. That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find a classic fir for Christmas, but you should shop early, expect higher prices and be open to alternatives if your favorite type of tree isn’t available.

Why are Christmas tree prices higher?

Besides inflation and supply-chain issues raising the price of most things, Christmas trees have been particularly affected by the weather. According to ACTA, drought is a main driver of Christmas tree loss in certain parts of the country — stunting the growth and yield of trees.

Even in the Philly region, tree growers are feeling the affects of drought: “This summer was not a great summer for trees because we had very little rain,” said Bob Colavita of Colavita Christmas Tree Farm in Morrisville.

Additionally, the cost of production materials, like fertilizer and fuel, has increased — making it more expensive to grow Christmas trees. Fertilizer prices have risen 30% since the start of the year, and fuel prices rose upwards of 50% or more in the first half of 2022 and still remain high.

“You’re probably looking at anywhere from a 20% to 25% increase in prices,” said Colavita. “It’s a big pill to swallow, so we try to make it as painless as you possibly can and still stay in business.”

According to a survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers across the U.S., the vast majority said they are increasing prices by 5% to 15% from last year. A smaller number of growers are planning on going higher, but only 2% of surveyed growers said they were not increasing prices.

What do I need to know when Christmas tree shopping?

You will be able to find a Christmas tree this year. Yes, it’s been difficult for growers to meet the demand for holiday season, but there are still enough to go around.

Have a back-up tree. If your favorite Balsam or Frasier fir isn’t available, be open to going with something different this year, like a spruce or pine.

Shop around. If you’re really set on a specific tree, you may just have to check out a few more farms than usual in order to find it.

Take extra care of your Christmas tree this year. According to Colavita, a Christmas tree grower of 26 years, the lack of rain this year can lead to trees being drier than usual, and needing more nourishment and TLC this holiday.