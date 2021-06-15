June 20th is Father’s Day and it’s the first since 2019 where we can (safely) honor dads, grandfathers, uncles, and father figures. So: it’s time to celebrate.

Whether you’re honoring your own relative or a top-notch dad friend, we have what you need to celebrate in the region this year.

Get outside with dad:

Take a road trip to a brewery

Make a day of a brewery trip by visiting a further-out spot, whether that means Emmaus, Tannserville, or Perkasie. We have some favorite breweries that are well-worth a Father’s Day drive:

Treat dad to some great food or drinks:

Nothing says Father’s Day more than throwing some food on the grill. If you don’t want to cook it yourself, here are some solid suggestions from our barbecue guide:

If barbecue’s not his thing, check out some of our other recent food guides:

There are lots of opinions around who’s got the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia and, truly, it’s hard to pick just one. So we have a guide to 12 of the best cheesesteaks in the area.

From buzzy sandwich shops to long-standing delis, there are plenty of places to get excellent hoagies in Philly . Here’s a list of some of our favorite hoagies in Philadelphia.

Order a pizza (or three) from one of the area’s great pizza shops, serving everything from Detroit-style pies to Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Take him out for an al fresco dinner at a rooftop, patio, or backyard garden.

Help him out in the kitchen:

For a dad who likes to spend time in the kitchen, cooking tools or special ingredients can be an ideal gift. Here are some suggestions from our Father’s Day gift guide:

Spices from the Fit Cook: Kevin Curry started Fit Men Cook as a resource for those looking to create healthy, interesting meals. He recently launched a line of spices ($39.99 for a six-pack), including a Creole mix and a garlic and herb blend, that are great for adding a kick to a tried-and-true meal.

Middleton Made Knives: Ranging in price from $100 to $499, Middleton Made Knives are created from custom-made, high-carbon steel by Charleston bladesmith Quintin Middleton. The blades can even be laser-engraved to make the new knife even more special.

Cocktail class at Bank and Bourbon: For $80 per person, a bourbon expert from Center City’s Bank and Bourbon leads a cocktail-making class where dad can learn how to make, and taste, four boozy cocktails.

Get him a thoughtful gift: