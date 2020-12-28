Garces Trading Company: The Garces group (including Amada and the Olde Bar) has a lot of offerings for the holiday season, including storytime with Santa sessions, gingerbread house-building tutorials, and Christmas Eve meals. New Year’s Eve is no different, but the menu is. It’s a family-style selection of cocktail-hour fare, including crab-stuffed piquillo peppers, garlic shrimp, and fennel and chicory salad. Strip steak with veal short rib and scallop pappardelle will be sure to fill you up, and a Spanish-style cheesecake rounds out the meal. Order at least three days in advance. 125 Walnut St., 267-284-7950, garcestradingcompany.com