Ready to bid farewell to 2020? Yeah, us too. This New Year’s Eve will look different — there will be no major fireworks extravaganza on the waterfront, and the New Year’s Day Mummers parade is canceled, just for starters — but there’s still lots of ways to ring in 2021 in the Philly area.
Here are the best parties, events, restaurant takeout and more for your New Years celebration:
🍾 F--- 2020: A Transcendental New Year’s Eve Celebration (New Year’s Eve / virtual / dance party) Philly’s dance party specialists Making Time team up with Barcelona’s Primavera Sound music festival for a virtual New Year’s Eve party complete with sets performed by DJs around the world and exciting digital stage design by Klip Collective. Guests are encouraged to dance, party and chat with other virtual attendees as they ring in 2021. ($12.90, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., dice.fm, add to calendar)
🍾 Uptown! 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala (New Year’s Eve / virtual / fundraiser) Tune into a variety of liverstream performances — ranging from a showcase by the Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers to WC Studio’s Uptown! Singers — for West Chester’s Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center’s New Year’s Eve party. Funds from the party, which also includes a silent auction and raffle, benefit the performing arts center’s programming, reduced ticket prices for select groups of people, theater maintenance and more. ($100 per household, Dec. 31, 8-10 p.m., onthestage.com, add to calendar)
🎊 Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens Virtual New Year’s Eve Family Celebration (New Year’s Eve / virtual / kid-friendly / free) On its Facebook page, Franklin Square hosts a last-day-of-the-year celebration complete with crafting demonstrations, a showing of its Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show, dance lessons and a grand finale virtual square drop. (Free, Dec. 31, 5-6 p.m., historicphiladelphia.org, add to calendar)
🎊 The Please Touch Museum’s Countdown From Home (New Year’s Eve / virtual / kid-friendly / free) The Please Touch Museum moves its annual afternoon New Year’s countdown online for 2020. Stream a celebratory video featuring music and a countdown led by the museum’s mascot Squiggles any time on New Year’s Eve. (Free, Dec. 31, pleasetouchmuseum.org, add to calendar)
🎊 New Year’s Resolution Wall at the Kimmel Center (Seasonal / virtual / kid-friendly / free) You can post your 2021 New Year’s resolutions on social media, tagged with #KimmelResolutions2021 and they’ll be collected and shared by the Kimmel on multiple platforms, including the huge digital sign outside of the theater. (Free, through Jan. 14, kimmelcenter.org, add to calendar)
⛸️ Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest (Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / multi-day) There’s ice skating, designated areas for seasonal food and drinks, festive decor and more at the winter favorite on the Delaware River. COVID times means adjustments like an open-air lodge, capacity restrictions on the rink, mask requirements and frequent cleaning. ($5 for admission, $10 for skate rental, through March 7, delawareriverwaterfront.com, map, add to calendar)
⛸️ Ice Rink at Dilworth Park (Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / ongoing) Dilworth Park marks the holidays with the return of its popular ice skating rink, which, in addition to skating, has super Instagrammable views of Center City and City Hall. This year, the winter park’s food-and-drink cabin becomes an open-air restaurant with a range of food and cocktails, with winter decor and toasty heat lamps. Masks, social distancing and timed tickets required. ($5-14 for skating; $10 for skate rental, through Feb. 28, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
Pumpkin BYOB: The cozy South Street spot serves up four courses for NYE: a choice of oyster and celeriac chowder with black truffle, lamb-stuffed cabbage roll, or heirloom carrots to start; a cheese course with fennel agrodolce; dry-aged ribeye, braised monkfish, or Roman gnocchi; and either chocolate torte or portokalopita, an orange-infused, syrup-soaked cake, for dessert. 1713 South St., 215-545-4448, pumpkinphilly.com
Fiore Fine Foods: The duo behind the Queen Village all-day destination has the holidays well-covered. For New Year’s, the menu for two starts with garlic focaccia, cacio e pepe fritters, smoked cabbage, roasted carrots, and a leek and tarragon lasagna; progresses to braised beef cheeks, wood-fired turbot, or Umbrian lentils; and finishes with New York cheesecake. Add on caviar or truffles for a real splurge. 757 S. Front St., 215-339-0509, fiore-finefoods.com
Forsythia: Chef Christopher Kearse toasts 2021 with a five-course tasting menu complete with a beverage pairing (wine or non-alcoholic). Expect to do a little reheating and plating, but not much else. Dishes includes wild boar paté en croûte, black truffle crab cake, short rib with smoked shallots and morel fricassee, and a babas au rhum (fans of The Great British Baking Show will know). Order by Dec. 29 for pickup Dec. 31. 233 Chestnut St., 215-644-9395, forsythiaphilly.com
The Wayward: Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a seafood tower. Get one for takeout from Center City’s newest hotel restaurant. The tower (which you may have to stack yourself) includes a half-lobster, shrimp cocktail, Maine mussels, tuna Niçoise tartare, and a dozen oysters. Pair it with a French 75. Order by noon on Dec. 28 for New Year’s Eve. 1170 Ludlow St., 215-258-9430, thewayward.com
Cuba Libre: The Old City spot rings in the new year with a takeout feast (or reserve a seat at its outdoor dining setup). A pork dinner for two, or any order over $50, comes with party favors and “12 lucky grapes” for observing the Cuban New Year’s tradition: Make a wish with each grape you eat as the clock strikes midnight. Order by Dec. 29 by 3 p.m. 10 S. Second St., 215-627-0666, cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/philadelphia
Garces Trading Company: The Garces group (including Amada and the Olde Bar) has a lot of offerings for the holiday season, including storytime with Santa sessions, gingerbread house-building tutorials, and Christmas Eve meals. New Year’s Eve is no different, but the menu is. It’s a family-style selection of cocktail-hour fare, including crab-stuffed piquillo peppers, garlic shrimp, and fennel and chicory salad. Strip steak with veal short rib and scallop pappardelle will be sure to fill you up, and a Spanish-style cheesecake rounds out the meal. Order at least three days in advance. 125 Walnut St., 267-284-7950, garcestradingcompany.com
Talula’s Table, Talula’s Daily: Two of Aimee Olexy’s outposts have catering menus that cover anything from Christmas brunch to New Year’s Eve supper. Highlights include jumbo cinnamon rolls, holiday cheese boards, mini crabcakes, gourmet mac and cheese, and homemade cookie boxes. Order by Dec. 28 for pickups on Dec. 30/31, respectively. Talula’s Table, 102 W. State St., Kennett Square, 610-444-8255, talulastable.com; Talula’s Daily, 215-592-6555, talulasdaily.com
Bibou Boutique: The intimate Bella Vista BYOB may be a specialty market now, but you can still get chef Pierre Calmels’ exquisite French cooking. His Christmas menu includes a smoked salmon napoleon and stuffed quail, and he goes even bigger for New Year’s Eve, with lobster and scallop mousse, beef wellington, and a mango-meringue tart. Order soon for pickup on Dec. 23/24 or 30/31. 1009 S. Eighth St., 215-965-8290, boutiquebibou.com
Riverwinds Restaurant: Gloucester County’s steak-and-seafood spot is set for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, too. For the latter, start with a colossal shrimp or crab cocktail, move on to cheesesteak spring rolls or fried mozzarella bruschetta, and finish with surf and turf or crab-crusted salmon. 1075 Riverwinds Dr., West Deptford, N.J., 856-579-7900, theriverwindsrestaurant.com
River Twice: Chef Randy Rucker’s New Year’s Eve menu focuses on extravagant grazing: shrimp cocktail, charcuteries, trout roe, mini tostadas topped with Maine uni and bean dip, Sweet Amalia oyster escabeche, and black-eyed peas for good luck in the new year. Every order includes a bottle of 2017 Meinklang Foam white sparkling wine. Order by noon on Dec. 30 for Dec. 31 pickup. 1601 E. Passyunk Ave., rivertwicerestaurant.com
Miss Rachel’s Pantry: Rachel Klein’s vegan dinners — like her holiday lasagna layered with roasted seitan, rosemary stuffing, and gravy — sell out quick. Her New Year’s Eve offerings, for pickup and delivery by Dec. 30, include charcuterie boxes, DIY fondue kits, spanakopita bites, and other DIY canapés that will stay fresh till the next day. Look out for a New Year’s Day brunch, too (frittatas, baked French toast casserole). 1938 S. Chadwick St., 215-798-0053, missrachelspantry.com
Not sure what bubbles to grab? Wine writer Marnie Old recommends Perrier-Jouët “Grand Brut” Champagne:
“This classic example features a striking Art Nouveau bottle design and offers a flavor experience that is even more memorable. The wine may be bone-dry with a subtle filigree of apple and lemon flavors, but these are embellished with pastry shop aromas of fresh-baked croissants and enriched by a creamy texture that somehow evokes crème brûlée while leaving the palate as clean as a whistle.
Perrier-Jouët “Grand Brut” Champagne, PLCB Item #7342, Champagne, France, 12.5% alcohol, $45.99, (Sale price through Jan. 3 — regularly $53.99)