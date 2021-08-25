UPDATE: On Dec. 13, the City of Philadelphia announced an indoor vaccine requirement beginning on Jan. 3 for all places that serve food and drinks, including restaurants, bars, catered events, cafes within large establishments, sports venues, and movie theaters.
The indoor proof of vaccination requirement goes into effect on Jan. 3, but folks visiting indoor establishments that serve food and drink have until Jan. 17 to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series. Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, those who are not fully vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours.
Staff of indoor spaces that serve food and drinks and children ages 5 to 11 have until Feb. 3 to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series but must get their first shot by Jan. 3. Children under 5 and people with religious or medical exemptions must show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours when visiting an indoor space under the indoor vaccine mandate.
Restaurants
Update: Beginning on Jan. 3, all indoor establishments that serve food and drinks must require proof of vaccination for all guests.
Before that goes into effect, here’s the list of restaurants that require proof of vaccination now:
2nd Story Brewing Co.📍117 Chestnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
A. Kitchen and A. Bar📍18th and Walnut Streets, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Abe Fisher📍1623 Sansom St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Bardot Cafe📍447 Poplar St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Buffalo Billiards 📍118 Chestnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Cafe Ynez📍2025 Washington Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Campbell’s Place📍8337 Germantown Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Cantina Los Caballitos and Cantina Dos Segundos📍1651 E. Passyunk Ave. and 931 N. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Cartesian Brewing 📍1324 E Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse📍1823 Sansom St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market📍1 West Ave., Wayne, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Dirty Franks 📍347 S. 13th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Eeva📍310 Master St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Fergie’s Pub📍1214 Sansom St.., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Fountain Porter📍1601 S. 10th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Fiore Fine Foods📍757 S. Front St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Fiorella📍817 Christian St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Fitler Club📍24 S. 24th St., 🛑 members are asked to create a digital vaccine card though Clear
Flannel📍1819 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Franky Bradley’s📍1320 Chancellor St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Garage📍100 E. Girard Ave. and 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Good Dog Bar 📍224 S. 15th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Kensington Quarters📍1310 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining
Hajimaru Ramen📍200 E. Girard Ave. and 1011 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Heritage📍914 N. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Lloyd Whiskey Bar📍529 E. Girard Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Irwin’s📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining
ITV 📍1615 E. Passyunk Ave. 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Johnny Brenda’s📍1201 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Jose Pistola’s, Sancho Pistola’s, and Pistolas del Sur📍263 S. 15th St., 19 W. Girard Ave., 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Kalaya📍764 S. Ninth St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Kensington Quarters 📍1310 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining
Knock Restaurant and Bar📍225 S. 12th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Laser Wolf📍1301 N. Howard St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Laurel 📍1617 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining
Le Virtu📍1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Local 44📍4333 Spruce St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Love City Brewing 📍1023 Hamilton St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Lucha Cartel📍207 Chestnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Martha📍2113 E. York St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
McGillin’s Olde Ale House📍1310 Drury St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Messina Social Club📍1533 S. 10th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Milkboy📍1100 Chestnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Misconduct Tavern📍1801 JFK Blvd. and 1511 Locust St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Miss Rachel’s Pantry📍1938 S. Chadwick St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Musi 📍100 Morris St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
National Mechanics 📍22 S. 3rd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
North Bowl📍909 N. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and bowling
North Third📍801 N. 3rd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Ortlieb’s 📍847 N. 3rd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Philadelphia Distilling📍25 E. Allen St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Pinefish📍1138 Pine St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Pizza Brain📍2313 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Primary Plant Based📍161 W. Girard Ave. 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Prohibition Taproom📍501 N. 13th St. 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Pub on Passyunk East📍1501 E. Passyunk Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Renata’s Kitchen📍3940 Baltimore Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Rex at the Royal 📍 1524 South St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Royal Boucherie 📍52 S. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and dining on the second-floor patio
Royal Sushi & Izakaya📍780 S. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Second District Brewing Company📍1939 S. Bancroft St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Silk City📍435 Spring Garden St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Standard Tap📍901 N. 2nd St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Stratus 📍433 Chestnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Sor Ynez📍1800 N. American St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Tattooed Mom📍530 South St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Taproom on 19th📍2400 S. 19th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Tavern on Camac📍243 S. Camac St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Tavern on the Hill 📍8636 Germantown Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Ten Stone📍2063 South St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
The Good King Tavern📍614 S. 7th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
The International Bar📍1624 N. Front St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
The Lunar Inn📍3124 Richmond St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
The Victor Cafe📍1303 Dickinson St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Time Restaurant📍1315 Sansom St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Twenty Manning📍261 S. 20th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
underground concepts (the daily., broadhall., annex., foundation.)📍699 N. Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Varga Bar📍941 Spruce St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Vetri Cucina📍1312 Spruce St., 🛑 vaccination required for indoor dining
Vedge📍1221 Locust St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro 📍129 S. 13th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Writer’s Block Rehab📍1342 Cypress St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Zahav📍237 St. James Pl., 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining
Venues and festivals
Update: Beginning on Jan. 3, all indoor establishments that serve food and drinks must require proof of vaccination for all guests.
Major performing arts venues are requiring guests to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the space, but even if a particular venue does not require proof of vaccination, individual artists and bands can require a vaccinated-only show. So, just because you don’t need to show your vaccination card for one show doesn’t mean you won’t need it for another at the same venue.
The Academy of Music📍240 S. Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required; children under 12 must show a negative PCR test result taken within 72-hours of the event
Arden Gild Hall📍2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, Del., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Ardmore Music Hall📍23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 🛑 proof of vaccination at musicians’ discretion, check website for individual show details
The Barbary📍951 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Bryn Mawr Film Institute📍824 Lancaster Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination required on Sundays and Mondays beginning Sept. 12
Chris’ Jazz Cafe📍 1421 Sansom St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Colonial Theatre📍227 Bridge St., Phoenixville 🛑 proof of vaccination required or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours
CSz Philadelphia - Home of ComedySportz 📍2030 Sansom St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours
City Winery📍990 Filbert St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required or negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours for indoor shows and dining
Fringe Festival📍Citywide, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor FringeArts Curated events and Feastival
Firefly Music Festival📍599 Persimmon Tree Ln., Dover, Del., 🛑 proof of vaccination required or negative COVID test within 72-hours
Johnny Brenda’s📍1201 Frankford Ave., 🛑 proof of vaccination at musicians’ discretion, check website for individual show details
The Kimmel Center📍300 S Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required; children under 12 must show a negative PCR test result taken within 72-hours of the event
Made in America📍along the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 🛑 proof of vaccination required or negative COVID test within 48-hours; masks required when not eating or drinking
Main Line Art Center 📍746 Panmure Rd., Haverford, 🛑 proof of vaccination required
The Merriam Theater📍250 S. Broad St., 🛑 children under 12 must show a negative PCR test result taken within 72-hours of the event
New Jersey Theatre Alliance 🛑 The following theaters in New Jersey require all audience to wear masks, as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, with no exceptions: Art House Productions (Jersey City), Axelrod Performing Arts Center (Deal); Bucks County Playhouse (New Hope/Lambertville); Crossroads Theatre Company (New Brunswick); Eagle Theatre (Hammonton); East Lynne Theatre Company (Cape May); Epic Actor’s Workshop (Old Bridge); George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick); Hudson Theatre Works (Weehawken); Jersey City Theater Center (Jersey City); Luna Stage (West Orange); McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton); Mile Square Theatre (Hoboken); The New Jersey Play Lab; New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch); Paper Mill Playhouse (Milburn); Passage Theatre Company (Trenton); Pushcart Players (Verona); The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (Madison); Speranza Theatre Company (Jersey City); Surflight Theatre (Beach Haven), Women’s Theatre Company (Lake Hiawatha); Vanguard Theater Company (Montclair); and Vivid Stage (formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, Summit); and American Theater Group 🛑 And the following New Jersey theaters require indoor masking plus proof of vaccination for all audience members over 12, or proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours: Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank), Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown); New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (New Brunswick); South Orange Performing Arts Center (South Orange); and State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick).
Penn Live Arts📍3680 Walnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required, children under 12 must show a negative PCR test result from within 72-hours of the event or proof of vaccination
PhilaMOCA📍531 N. 12th St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Philly PACK Garage Theatre📍233 Federal St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Theatre Philadelphia theaters 🛑 proof of vaccination, or negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time required. Home tests will not be accepted. The theaters have partnered with Bindle app to verify vaccine and test results. Participating theaters include: 11th Hour Theatre Company, 1812 Productions, Alterra Productions, Argent Combat Stage Combat, Azuka TheatreBright Invention, Curio Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, Dramatists Guild, Eagle Theatre, EgoPo Classic Theater, FringeArts, The Hum’n’bards, Theatre Troupe, Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium, Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective, Lantern Theater Company, New Light Theatre, People’s Light, Philadelphia Artists’ Collective, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Philly Improv Theater, PlayPenn, Quintessence Theatre, Revolution Shakespeare, Simpatico Theatre, Temple Theaters, Theatre Ariel, Theatre Exile, Theatre in the XTiny Dynamite, The Wilma Theater
XPoNential Music Festival📍2 Riverside Dr., Camden, 🛑 proof of vaccination required or negative COVID test result within 72-hours
Walnut Street Theatre📍825 Walnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required; those with medical or religious exemptions must have a negative COVID PCR test result within 72-hours or negative COVID-19 rapid antigen within 6 hours of the performance
The Wilma Theater 📍265 S. Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
World Cafe Live📍3025 Walnut St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Sports
Update: Beginning on Jan. 3, all indoor establishments that serve food and drinks must require proof of vaccination for all guests.
Philadelphia Union: For seats that are within 20 feet of players, ticket holders must show proof of vaccination or get a rapid test on site at the stadium before entering the gates. If it’s a group of ticket holders together and one tests positive, the entire group is not allowed in the stadium.
Wells Fargo Center📍3601 S. Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required
Gyms
Going back to the gym is high on many people’s to-do list, but you may be required to show your vaccine card to use the facilities at some of the city’s workout spots.
Anytime Fitness,📍 1640 Fairmount Ave., 🛑 Members at the Fairmount gym who show proof of vaccination don’t have to wear a mask.
City Fitness,📍 multiple locations.
Fitness Works,📍 714 Reed St., 🛑 Members who show proof of vaccination don’t have to wear a mask. Those who don’t are required to wear one, but can still workout.
Philly Dance Fitness,📍 multiple locations
Soul Cycle,📍 113 S 16th St., 🛑 Unvaccinated members can request a medical or religious exemption by providing a doctor’s note or written attestation, respectively. Riders who are granted an exemption would then be required to wear a mask.
Three Queens Yoga,📍 Queen Village
For more information about gyms requiring proof of vaccination, click here.
Universities
The City of Philadelphia requires that all students, staff, and faculty at universities within the city limits are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
This goes for students and staff at the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Temple University, LaSalle University, Philadelphia Community College, Lincoln University’s West Philly campus, and Thomas Jefferson University.
Jane M. Von Bergen contributed to this story.
