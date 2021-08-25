UPDATE: On Dec. 13, the City of Philadelphia announced an indoor vaccine requirement beginning on Jan. 3 for all places that serve food and drinks, including restaurants, bars, catered events, cafes within large establishments, sports venues, and movie theaters.

The indoor proof of vaccination requirement goes into effect on Jan. 3, but folks visiting indoor establishments that serve food and drink have until Jan. 17 to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series. Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17, those who are not fully vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours.

Staff of indoor spaces that serve food and drinks and children ages 5 to 11 have until Feb. 3 to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series but must get their first shot by Jan. 3. Children under 5 and people with religious or medical exemptions must show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours when visiting an indoor space under the indoor vaccine mandate.

Restaurants

Update: Beginning on Jan. 3, all indoor establishments that serve food and drinks must require proof of vaccination for all guests.

Before that goes into effect, here’s the list of restaurants that require proof of vaccination now:

Venues and festivals

Major performing arts venues are requiring guests to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the space, but even if a particular venue does not require proof of vaccination, individual artists and bands can require a vaccinated-only show. So, just because you don’t need to show your vaccination card for one show doesn’t mean you won’t need it for another at the same venue.

Sports

Philadelphia Union : For seats that are within 20 feet of players, ticket holders must show proof of vaccination or get a rapid test on site at the stadium before entering the gates. If it’s a group of ticket holders together and one tests positive, the entire group is not allowed in the stadium.

Wells Fargo Center📍3601 S. Broad St., 🛑 proof of vaccination required

Gyms

Going back to the gym is high on many people’s to-do list, but you may be required to show your vaccine card to use the facilities at some of the city’s workout spots.

Universities

The City of Philadelphia requires that all students, staff, and faculty at universities within the city limits are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

This goes for students and staff at the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Temple University, LaSalle University, Philadelphia Community College, Lincoln University’s West Philly campus, and Thomas Jefferson University.

Jane M. Von Bergen contributed to this story.

