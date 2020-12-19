According to every expert out there (and real-life experience after last year’s holiday shipping stories), you need to start your holiday shopping early. This year, especially, with supply chain issues affecting everything from running shoes to cars, you have to have a plan.

Throughout Philly, there are many, many places to get gifts that are ideal for anyone on your list — plus, it’s a great way to support local businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Our experts have come up with fantastic gift picks for pretty much anyone you could be shopping for. Read on for gifts perfect for avid readers, fashion fans, restaurant regulars, home cooks, and more.

1. Get a gift card for one of Craig LaBan’s top restaurants

For your friends and family who are fans of good food, treat them to dinner at one of Craig’s top 10 restaurants in Philly from this year’s Inquirer dining guide by buying them a gift card from one of his top spots. Restaurants on the list range from Italian eateries to restaurants specializing in Israeli flavors. You can purchase a gift card with just one click below.

2. Buy top-notch pantry items from a Philly restaurant

Selected by: The Inquirer food team

Our food team chose their favorite pantry items from Philly restaurants and chefs, ranging from hot sauces to spice blends. Get one of these items for the home cook in your life who’s looking to add some more flavor to their dishes:

  • Poi Dog hot sauces, $8.50-$15, 🎁 Buy it

  • La Boîte spice packs from Zahav and Abe Fisher, $18-$25, 🎁 Buy it

  • Revolution Taco hot sauces, $7.99-$9.99, 🎁 Buy it

  • Franklin Fountain’s ice cream toppings, $3-$9, 🎁 Buy it

  • Kalaya spice blends and curry sauces, $15, 🎁 Buy it

3. Get some warm clothes from a Philly boutique

Selected by: Style columnist Elizabeth Wellington

Everyone wants new cozy clothes as we head into winter. It’s the best time to wrap ourselves in the softest, coziest sweaters, sweats and knits. Fashion and beauty writer Elizabeth Wellington has found the best local spots to buy for comfort. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, which should also make you feel warm inside. Here are Elizabeth’s picks:

4. Send Philly specialties across the country

If you want to send a taste of Philly across the country, you can. Yes, even cheesesteaks. We found the Phillyest food gifts, from Lore’s chocolates to La Colombe to some DiBruno classics, that ship across the U.S.

5. Get a good book from a local bookstore

Browse the selection at one of the area’s great independent bookstores during your holiday shopping. A bonus: many locally owned bookstore staffers will help you find the best book for your loved one. If not, Inquirer contributor Patrick Rapa shared his picks for the best books coming out this month.

In the city:

In the suburbs / New Jersey

6. Support a Black-owned business

Support Philadelphia’s Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The city’s variety of Black-owned shops sell everything from soaps and body oils to books and tea. We have a guide to Black-owned shops where you can do your holiday shopping this winter, here are a few to check out for your holiday shopping.

  • Freedom Apothecary. The sleek space that makes up this Northern Liberties shop is made up of giftable items for the skin care fan on your shopping list. Browse toxin-free cleansers, serums, makeup, moisturizing lotions, and even some candles and other home items. 736 N. Second St. 🎁 Shop now

  • Gold + Water. In March 2019, Chartel Findlater launched Gold + Water Co., a line of handmade body products that includes body butter, beard balm, and soaps that resemble small slabs of Italian marble with accents of gold mica — a natural shimmering pigment. 🎁 Shop now

  • Mount Airy Candle Co. What started out as Marques Davis’ small, made-to-order Etsy shop now produces hundreds of candles a month in scents like white tea & ginger, grapefruit mimosa, golden teakwood, and tobacco noire, spice poached pear, and black pepper & cardamom. 🎁 Shop now

  • Harriett’s Bookshop. On Girard Ave., shop bestselling books, classic novels, kid’s books, and more at Harriett’s Bookshop. There’s even a selection of fun shirts and sweatshirts for the reader in your life. 258 E. Girard Ave. 🎁 Shop now

  • Mitchell & Mitchell Wines. One of Philly’s only Black-owned wine shops, Mitchell & Mitchell wines sells more than a dozen kinds of red and white wine. 🎁 Shop now

  • Jeantrix. Deric “Nyce” Crawley and Muhammad “Homm” Abdul-Basit officially launched their luxury streetwear brand, Jeantrix, in 2006. The brand’s signature look is graffiti-styled artwork and calligraphy applied to mostly denim and leather fabrics. 🎁 Shop now

  • Viva Tea Leaf Co. “Drinking a cup of tea is a form of introspection,” says Viva Tea Leaf Co. owner Christa Barfield. “When I’m doing my meditations and praying, … drinking tea allows me to sit in the moment and be present.” 6730 Germantown Ave., 🎁 Shop now

  • Grant Blvd. Kimberly McGlonn’s one-of-a-kind, upcycled, sustainably made garments are both sustainable and chic. 3605 Lancaster Ave., 🎁 Shop now

  • Cultured Couture. Erik Honesty relishes the art of menswear — the blazers, topcoats, cufflinks, ties, bow ties, pocket squares, tie clips, and capes — “the whole gauntlet of getting dressed up.” 2639 Girard Ave., 🎁 Shop now

  • Trunc. At Trunc, a Northern Liberties artisan boutique, there are requirements for artists who aspire to sell their work there: All items have to be handmade and their art has to tell a story. 929 N. Second St., 🎁 Shop now

7. Support an AAPI-owned business

There are many Asian and Pacific Islander makers and business owners in the Philly region who have one-of-a-kind items available for your holiday shopping needs. Check out our guide to AAPI-owned businesses in Philly for places to find cool sneakers and boots, glassware by modern Japanese designers and artisans, Korean-inspired beauty and skin-care products, and more. Here are a few selections from our guide.

  • Rikumo. The all-online shop is owned by a husband and wife team who opened Rikumo to connect locals with Japanese artists and makers. Browse writing and paper goods, cups, plates, its line of binchotan charcoal products, and more. 🎁 Shop now

  • Inked Vintage. Inked Vintage is an online shop of bold, unisex ‘80′s and ‘90′s streetwear and goods curated by Laura Kao. 🎁 Shop now

  • Sabbatical Beauty. Adeline Koh’s small-batch, handcrafted, Korean-inspired beauty and skin-care products have amassed a deeply loyal following. 1900 W. Girard Ave., 🎁 Shop now

  • Japanese pottery by Shinobu Habauchi. Tokyo-born potter Shinobu Habauchi makes each piece by hand using traditional methods and local resources, sourcing wild clay from Maryland, and makes glazes with ash from wood, rice straw, and rice husks. 🎁 Shop now

  • P’s and Q’s. Styles that reflect skateboard culture and the look of local designers are available at this shop, which sells a range of sneakers, backpacks, boots, and grooming products. 820 South St.. 🎁 Shop now

  • Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe. Henry Sam started fixing and thrifting bikes when he was 14 because “as a first-generation immigrant living in poverty, I didn’t have money to spend at the bike shop to get my bike repaired anyways.” At 17, he got started in the bike industry at Kayuh in Francisville, quickly rising to head mechanic, and then taking over the reins in 2109 when the owner moved back to Malaysia. 1900 W. Girard Ave., 🎁 Shop now

  • Vault+Vine. Shop a wide selection of local plants and flowers, in addition to items made by local makers at this East Falls hybrid shop-cafe. 3507 Midvale Ave. 🎁 Shop now

8. Get a ticket for one of these hand-picked Flyers or Sixers games

What sports fan doesn’t like rooting for their favorite Philly team in person? Get the sports fan in your life tickets to see one of 2022′s anticipated games. Here are the staff picks for the most anticipated games coming up.

76ers

Selected by: 76s senior editor DeAntae Prince

  • vs. Clippers, Jan. 21. Tobias Harris plays against his former team, a roster with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the fold. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Lakers, Jan. 24. LeBron and his star-laden roster arrive for a showdown with Joel Embiid. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Celtics, Feb. 15. The Celtics bring a young, talented team to town in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown right before the All-Star break. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Nets, March 10. The Sixers face another Eastern power — equipped with Kevin Durant and James Harden on the roster — in a late-season game with potential playoff implications. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Bucks, March 29. The Sixers get a late barometer game against a Milwaukee team ramping up for a title defense. 🎁 Shop now

Flyers

Selected by: Flyers and soccer editor Gustav Elvin

  • vs. Pittsburgh, Jan. 6. It is no secret that the Flyers and Penguins don’t like one another — even if this game falls just after the holidays. Expect some fireworks and a whole lot of physicality between the Metro rivals. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Washington, Feb. 26. A Saturday matinee against Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals. Need I say more? 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Edmonton, March 1. Connor McDavid, the most electrifying hockey player on the planet, only comes to Philadelphia once a year. Don’t miss your chance to see him in person against the Flyers. 🎁 Shop now

  • vs. Nashville, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day with the Flyers? Sounds like a no-brainer. 🎁 Shop now

9. Buy a ticket for one of 2022′s best Philly concerts

Selected by: Music critic Dan DeLuca

DeLuca shared 15 of the best concerts coming to Philly in 2022 — all of which still have tickets available from the venue or artist, not from expensive ticket resellers, so you can get the music fan on your shopping list tickets to an anticipated concert next year.

  • Kacey Musgraves at the Wells Fargo Center. Jan. 26, $35.50-$125.50 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • The War on Drugs at the Met Philadelphia. Jan. 27-28, $30-$100, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • The Weather Station at World Cafe Live. Jan. 29, $20-$30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Courtney Barnett at the Met Philadelphia. Feb. 4, $35-$65, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Boyz II Men at the Met Philadelphia. Feb. 12, $39 and up, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Yola at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. Feb. 15, $30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Dua Lipa at the Wells Fargo Center. Feb. 19, $94.50-$144.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Tyler, the Creator at the Wells Fargo Center. March 6, $55.50-$65.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Bad Bunny at the Wells Fargo Center. March 16, $51-$191, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Mitski at Franklin Music Hall. March 25, $30, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Snail Mail at Union Transfer. April 5-6, $25, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Coldplay at Lincoln Financial Field. June 8, $59-$179, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Bikini Kill at Franklin Music Hall. July 13, $39.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Elton John at Citizens Bank Park. July 15, $249.50, 🎟️ Buy tickets

  • Rammstein at Lincoln Financial Field. Aug. 31, $54-$144, 🎟️ Buy tickets

10. Shop for a good dog (or cat) at one of these local boutiques

Between treats, toys, and even clothing, there are plenty of items you can purchase for your pet this holiday season. We have a guide to all of the best pet shops in the Philadelphia region.

11. Shop at one of Philly’s best gift stores

Ah, so it’s December 23 and you’re reading this list? We’ve got you. Here are our favorite stores for giftable goods. These spots always have items that are perfect for last-minute gifting, and many even offer in-store wrapping. So, it’s really all that with a bow on top.

  • Occasionette. Shop here for candles, cards, cookbooks, holiday decor items, cute bar cart items, decorative trays and plates, funny knick-knacks, toys for kids, and more. 1825 E. Passyunk Ave. and 724 Haddon Ave., Collingswood 🎁 Shop now

  • Ritual Shoppe. Go to this perfect-pink shop for handmade jewelry, astrology-themed items, crystals and gemstones, incense, face oils, cool art prints, and more. 2003 Walnut St. 🎁 Shop now

  • Philadelphia Independents. At this Old City boutique, browse handmade items by Philadelphia makers. Items range from Eagles necklaces and Gritty t-shirts to wood cutting boards and cozy pillows. 35 N. Third St. 🎁 Shop now

  • Open House. Dainty jewelry, Philly-themed coasters and prints, candles, fun drinkware, totes, and more are all available at 13th St. shop Open House. 107 S. 13th St. 🎁 Shop now

  • South Fellini. Here, find t-shirts, hats, tank tops and more apparel and accessories that scream Philly thanks to design centered around the word jawn and the Wawa logo, nods to moments in Philadelphia history, local sayings, and more. 1507 E. Passyunk Ave.🎁 Shop now

  • Mitchell & Ness. Head to this sports apparel company to shop retro jerseys, new release jerseys, fitted hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. You can browse their huge selection, which draws shoppers from around the world, and get a gift for anyone on your list, whether they are a Philly sports fan or not. 1306 Walnut St. 🎁 Shop now

  • Duross & Langel. Handmade soaps (including holiday-themed options) are the main attraction at this Midtown Village store. Stop by to pick out some delicious-smelling soaps, shampoos, and bath bombs. 117 S. 13th St. 🎁 Shop now

