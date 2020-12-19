According to every expert out there (and real-life experience after last year’s holiday shipping stories), you need to start your holiday shopping early. This year, especially, with supply chain issues affecting everything from running shoes to cars, you have to have a plan.

Throughout Philly, there are many, many places to get gifts that are ideal for anyone on your list — plus, it’s a great way to support local businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Our experts have come up with fantastic gift picks for pretty much anyone you could be shopping for. Read on for gifts perfect for avid readers, fashion fans, restaurant regulars, home cooks, and more.

1. Get a gift card for one of Craig LaBan’s top restaurants

For your friends and family who are fans of good food, treat them to dinner at one of Craig’s top 10 restaurants in Philly from this year’s Inquirer dining guide by buying them a gift card from one of his top spots. Restaurants on the list range from Italian eateries to restaurants specializing in Israeli flavors. You can purchase a gift card with just one click below.

2. Buy top-notch pantry items from a Philly restaurant

Selected by: The Inquirer food team

Our food team chose their favorite pantry items from Philly restaurants and chefs, ranging from hot sauces to spice blends. Get one of these items for the home cook in your life who’s looking to add some more flavor to their dishes:

Poi Dog hot sauces , $8.50-$15, 🎁 Buy it

La Boîte spice packs from Zahav and Abe Fisher , $18-$25, 🎁 Buy it

Revolution Taco hot sauces , $7.99-$9.99, 🎁 Buy it

Franklin Fountain’s ice cream toppings , $3-$9, 🎁 Buy it

Kalaya spice blends and curry sauces, $15, 🎁 Buy it

» READ MORE: The 10 best Philly-area hot sauces, if you can handle them

3. Get some warm clothes from a Philly boutique

Selected by: Style columnist Elizabeth Wellington

Everyone wants new cozy clothes as we head into winter. It’s the best time to wrap ourselves in the softest, coziest sweaters, sweats and knits. Fashion and beauty writer Elizabeth Wellington has found the best local spots to buy for comfort. Plus, you’re supporting local businesses, which should also make you feel warm inside. Here are Elizabeth’s picks:

» READ MORE: The 9 best places in Philly to buy cozy (and stylish) sweaters, sweats, joggers and more.

4. Send Philly specialties across the country

If you want to send a taste of Philly across the country, you can. Yes, even cheesesteaks. We found the Phillyest food gifts, from Lore’s chocolates to La Colombe to some DiBruno classics, that ship across the U.S.

» READ MORE: The best coffee shops in Philly

5. Get a good book from a local bookstore

Browse the selection at one of the area’s great independent bookstores during your holiday shopping. A bonus: many locally owned bookstore staffers will help you find the best book for your loved one. If not, Inquirer contributor Patrick Rapa shared his picks for the best books coming out this month.

In the city:

In the suburbs / New Jersey

» READ MORE: The best indie bookstores in Philly

6. Support a Black-owned business

Support Philadelphia’s Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The city’s variety of Black-owned shops sell everything from soaps and body oils to books and tea. We have a guide to Black-owned shops where you can do your holiday shopping this winter, here are a few to check out for your holiday shopping.

» READ MORE: 14 Philly Black-owned businesses to support right now

7. Support an AAPI-owned business

There are many Asian and Pacific Islander makers and business owners in the Philly region who have one-of-a-kind items available for your holiday shopping needs. Check out our guide to AAPI-owned businesses in Philly for places to find cool sneakers and boots, glassware by modern Japanese designers and artisans, Korean-inspired beauty and skin-care products, and more. Here are a few selections from our guide.

Rikumo. The all-online shop is owned by a husband and wife team who opened Rikumo to connect locals with Japanese artists and makers. Browse writing and paper goods, cups, plates, its line of binchotan charcoal products, and more. 🎁 Shop now

Inked Vintage. Inked Vintage is an online shop of bold, unisex ‘80′s and ‘90′s streetwear and goods curated by Laura Kao. 🎁 Shop now

Sabbatical Beauty. Adeline Koh’s small-batch, handcrafted, Korean-inspired beauty and skin-care products have amassed a deeply loyal following. 1900 W. Girard Ave., 🎁 Shop now

Japanese pottery by Shinobu Habauchi. Tokyo-born potter Shinobu Habauchi makes each piece by hand using traditional methods and local resources, sourcing wild clay from Maryland, and makes glazes with ash from wood, rice straw, and rice husks. 🎁 Shop now

P’s and Q’s. Styles that reflect skateboard culture and the look of local designers are available at this shop, which sells a range of sneakers, backpacks, boots, and grooming products. 820 South St.. 🎁 Shop now

Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe. Henry Sam started fixing and thrifting bikes when he was 14 because “as a first-generation immigrant living in poverty, I didn’t have money to spend at the bike shop to get my bike repaired anyways.” At 17, he got started in the bike industry at Kayuh in Francisville, quickly rising to head mechanic, and then taking over the reins in 2109 when the owner moved back to Malaysia. 1900 W. Girard Ave., 🎁 Shop now

Vault+Vine. Shop a wide selection of local plants and flowers, in addition to items made by local makers at this East Falls hybrid shop-cafe. 3507 Midvale Ave. 🎁 Shop now

» READ MORE: AAPI-owned businesses in Philly to support all year round

8. Get a ticket for one of these hand-picked Flyers or Sixers games

What sports fan doesn’t like rooting for their favorite Philly team in person? Get the sports fan in your life tickets to see one of 2022′s anticipated games. Here are the staff picks for the most anticipated games coming up.

76ers

Selected by: 76s senior editor DeAntae Prince

vs. Clippers, Jan. 21. Tobias Harris plays against his former team, a roster with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the fold. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Lakers, Jan. 24 . LeBron and his star-laden roster arrive for a showdown with Joel Embiid. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Celtics, Feb. 15 . The Celtics bring a young, talented team to town in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown right before the All-Star break. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Nets, March 10 . The Sixers face another Eastern power — equipped with Kevin Durant and James Harden on the roster — in a late-season game with potential playoff implications. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Bucks, March 29. The Sixers get a late barometer game against a Milwaukee team ramping up for a title defense. 🎁 Shop now

Flyers

Selected by: Flyers and soccer editor Gustav Elvin

vs. Pittsburgh, Jan. 6. It is no secret that the Flyers and Penguins don’t like one another — even if this game falls just after the holidays. Expect some fireworks and a whole lot of physicality between the Metro rivals. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Washington, Feb. 26 . A Saturday matinee against Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals. Need I say more? 🎁 Shop now

vs. Edmonton, March 1 . Connor McDavid, the most electrifying hockey player on the planet, only comes to Philadelphia once a year. Don’t miss your chance to see him in person against the Flyers. 🎁 Shop now

vs. Nashville, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day with the Flyers? Sounds like a no-brainer. 🎁 Shop now

9. Buy a ticket for one of 2022′s best Philly concerts

Selected by: Music critic Dan DeLuca

DeLuca shared 15 of the best concerts coming to Philly in 2022 — all of which still have tickets available from the venue or artist, not from expensive ticket resellers, so you can get the music fan on your shopping list tickets to an anticipated concert next year.

» READ MORE: The 15 best concerts coming to Philly in 2022

10. Shop for a good dog (or cat) at one of these local boutiques

Between treats, toys, and even clothing, there are plenty of items you can purchase for your pet this holiday season. We have a guide to all of the best pet shops in the Philadelphia region.

» READ MORE: The best pet shops in Philly

11. Shop at one of Philly’s best gift stores

Ah, so it’s December 23 and you’re reading this list? We’ve got you. Here are our favorite stores for giftable goods. These spots always have items that are perfect for last-minute gifting, and many even offer in-store wrapping. So, it’s really all that with a bow on top.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here