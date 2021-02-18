On the to-do list this week: Yep, it’s peak February right now. But don’t let the snow — and snow-ice, and snow-shoveling — sap your energy. So this week, we have some (gasp) get-ready-for-spring things to do, including where to find heirloom vegetable seeds (because it’s time to start planning your garden right now), and best local bike shops. And, if you find you’re feeling really judgmental with your friends, we have some advice there, too.
Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:
- 🎨 Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon: Black Philly Artists (Museum event / virtual / Black History Month) Temple University Libraries and the Philadelphia Museum of Art team up to host a free afternoon of communal Wikipedia editing aimed to expand the history of Philly-area Black artists. Led by Wikipedians Mary Mark Ockerbloom and Doreva Belfiore, the online event takes place on Wednesday afternoon and registration is required. (Donations encouraged, Feb. 24, 1-4 p.m., philamuseum.org, add to calendar)
OK, just for a second, think about this: Spring is, as of this weekend, officially one month away. Yeah, we know it doesn’t feel that way right now. But, Punxsutawney Phil’s pessimism aside, it is just around the corner. You know what that means? It’s time to think about your bike.
Elizabeth Wellington found your best bets for best bike shops in the region, and also this advice from bike enthusiast and running- and cycling-trainer Eric Mobley:
- Go to a shop in your neighborhood. Bike maintenance is akin to car maintenance. There will be times when you need to take your bike in for a quick fix, like a flat tire, or a larger issue, like a broken axle. The bottom line: You want these issues fixed quickly. And the closer your shop is to you, the more likely you will keep up with scheduled maintenance.
- Fit your bike to you. Most bike shops will offer you a complimentary fitting when you buy a bike. It’s imperative that you go back for it. A bike that’s fit to your measurements will mean a more comfortable ride and fewer injuries.
- Yes, you need the shorts. Don’t skimp on the accessories, Mobley said. A good helmet is non-negotiable. When you are on long rides, you will need a place to store snacks and keep your water bottle handy. And you will need shorts that don’t chafe or hurt your backside, especially if you are a novice rider, Mobley said.
Here’s a project for this year: Fill your garden with heirloom vegetables that are connected to Philly’s history. The region has deep roots in heirloom veggies, plants whose seeds have been passed down from generation to generation, and are often rare varieties you don’t see too much today.
Some of the food you can grow: Sehsapsing Flint Corn, Blue Shackamaxon Pole Bean, Summer Crookneck Squash, Nanticoke Squash, Purple Kingsessing Bean, Plait de Haiti Tomato, and Willings Barbados Pepper. History never tasted so good.
Grace Dickinson dug into the history, and found some resources to get you started, including a list of places where you can buy heirloom seeds.
We get it. You’re scrolling through your social feeds, and you’ve never felt more frustrated at your friends. After a year cooped up with very limited social contact with others, it’s taking a toll on friendships.
Elizabeth Wellington looked at how to handle friendship frustrations and judgement that comes when our social lives are so unbalanced. Here are some expert tips to help bring yourself into check:
- Reading someone’s social media page is not communicating with them. “If it’s a real friend that you think has done something stupid, you tell them,” says Lyle Ungar, a University of Pennsylvania professor of computer science with expertise on how technology impacts relationships. “That’s real communication.”
- Not all judgment is bad, said Davido Dupree, psychologist and professor at Community College of Philadelphia. We are all scared. If friends are partaking in behavior you think is risky, then, yes, you might want to cancel plans with them, Dupree said. “You are protecting your space,” Dupree said. But that’s not the same thing as cutting off a friendship.
- If you’re cutting a lot of people out of your life, seek help, Dupree said. If your judgment disrupts your functioning and disrupts your friendships, then these are your issues, not theirs.
- In the end, it all comes down to grace, Dupree said. If you’ve had enough and are willing to sever ties, remember: friendships change, even in non-pandemic situations. Just have grace with yourself, Dupree said. Default to kindness. Remember we are all coping the best we can. “If you have grace with yourself, it’s easier to have grace with others,” Dupree said.
We’ve been answering questions about COVID-19 for many months now, questions like When do I replace my face mask?, Can I get the flu and the coronavirus at the same time? and How can I wear a mask and not fog up my glasses?
