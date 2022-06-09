The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Outdoors is calling, and it’s calling before it turns into a full-fledged humid summer. This week, visit one of the city’s breezy rooftop bars, top-notch picnic spots, or a big outdoor restaurant for food and drinks.

On my personal to-do list: I’m heading to Brigantine for my first beach day of the summer.

Time for a game: Made in America returns to the Parkway this September with Tyler, the Creator and another big-name musician. Do you know who?

Clues: 🐰🇵🇷

Click here if you know the answer (or want to know the answer).

The biggest outdoor bars and restaurants

Without a doubt, summer is outdoor dining (and drinking) season, and there are many, many places throughout Philly where you can go to take part in both activities. But, these outdoor bars and restaurants are known to fill up quickly, especially on nice days.

We have a guide to the biggest of the area’s outdoors bars and restaurants, one with space for 1,400 people (the new Liberty Point at Penn’s Landing), an outdoor oasis below a former railroad viaduct (Love City’s new Love City Gardens), a spot with lawn games and craft beer (Attic Brewing), and more.

Here are the biggest outdoor bars and restaurants in Philly.

Summer toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎉 Odunde (Seasonal / free / kid-friendly) Pack the stroller for a walk among world-class vendors, dancers, musicians and more representing the African Diaspora and Africa, in organizer Bumi Fernandez’s street fair to end all street fairs (until next year). Ages 1+. (Free, June 12, noon, 23rd & South sts., odundefestival.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

The best picnic spots

If you are looking for a quieter spot to enjoy food and drinks that you’ve packed yourself, a picnic-ready park may be right for you.

In Philly, visit Bartram’s Garden for its waterfront views or Belmont Plateau for its skyline views. Outside of city limits, have your meal at spacious parks like Ridley Creek State Park and Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve.

Here are the best places for picnics in Philly.

🤓 A good thing to know

The site of the first transgender and gay sit-in in the country took place right here in Philadelphia at a restaurant called Dewey’s near 17th and Walnut Streets. To learn more about the city’s LGBTQ history, take our LGBTQ walking tour.

