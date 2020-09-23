Philly sports continue to dominate this year. With our Phillies headed to the playoffs and football season back at it, we’re down to be in the stands.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have tickets for their favorite sporting events though. In those times, dozens of sports bars stand in the gap and offer beer, grub and a space to celebrate or commiserate with other fans.

With drink specials, activities and blow-up TV screens, check out where you can cheer on the Phillies with sips, food, and a ton of open space.

Old City Beer Garden

The seasonal sister bar to Sto’s (a couple doors down), this festive Market Street lot boasts eight large flat-screens on which to watch the game. “Tailgating” starts as early as 9:30 a.m., and reservations are encouraged.

240 Market St., 267-687-8653, oldcitybeergarden.com

Yards Brewing Co.

Yards has a back patio with over 14 tables overlooking the projector screens. Don’t worry about making a reservation because game nights are first come first serve. If you are feeling hungry, this brewery offers a $45-per-person package that gets you a Bavarian pretzel, an entree, an open bar, and a reserved table for 2½ hours.

500 Spring Garden St., 215-525-0175, yardsbrewing.com

Green Room

A short walk from Eastern State Penitentiary, this Spring Garden watering hole at the corner of 20th and Green Streets doesn’t offer game day promotions; but they do have five LCDs displays for you to watch the game.

1940 Green St., 215-241-6776, greenroomphiladelphia.com

Philadium

This Packer Avenue pub, named in honor of Philly’s stadiums, is prepared with fire pits when it gets cold out. Although, they don’t plan on having food and drinks promos, their spacious sidewalk setup has views of two TVs.

1631 Packer Ave., 215-271-2337, philadium.com

Drinker’s Pub

Center City denizens can fan out at picnic tables at the corner of 19th and Chestnut to watch the game at this Rittenhouse bar. If you go inside to use the bathroom, check out the wall of forgotten credit cards.

1903 Chestnut St., 215-564-0914, drinkersrittenhouse.com

Kelliann’s Bar

This corner bar has flat-screens outside, so that customers can enjoy them (and some cheesesteak eggrolls) from picnic benches on the sidewalk. Feeling thirsty? They offer $5 Moscow mules and a $15 beer bucket for game nights.

1549 Spring Garden St., 215-563-6990, facebook.com/KelliannsPhilly

O’Mare’s Irish Pub

This old-school Irish pub in the Northeast brings a few TVs outside for games and keeps customers satisfied. A rotation of food and drink promotions is also available when the Eagles play, including 80-cent wings.

10253 Bustleton Ave., 215-676-7282, facebook.com/omaresirishpub

Misconduct Tavern

The twin Center City bars sporting a nautical theme have TVs on their patios so you can enjoy the game with a side view of skyscrapers. Their JFK Blvd. location offers outside sitting and Miller beer buckets for $25. However, due to resent vadalims and loothing, the Locus Street location won’t be putting outside tables.

1511 Locust St., 215-732-5797; 1801 JFK Blvd., 267-928-4297, misconducttavern.com

O’Neals Pub

The cozy back patio at this tight-knit watering hole off South Street has outdoor TVs (and 50-cent wings and discounted drinks between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.) whenever the game’s on. On Sundays, breakfast sandwiches are served until 3 p.m.

611 S. Third St., 215-574-9495, onealspub.com

Morgan’s Pier

It’s a package deal at the Delaware River hot spot: For $75 per person (plus tip), you’ll get a seat with a good view for the entire game; chicken wings and onion dip; open bar on beer, wine, and “call-level” drinks (i.e., Tanqueray and tonic, Jack and Coke). Tables are available for parties of two, four, and six.

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 215-279-7134, morganspier.com

Xfinity Live!

You can’t watch the game in the Linc, but you can still watch it nearby — on the 58 feet television on Xfinity Live’s patio. Before home games, check out DJ Smooth tailgates full of food, drinks, and a variety of green cocktails. Looking for something to do during Half-Tim? Check out Geno’s Steaks Cheesesteak eating contests. Reserve a spot at Seven Rooms, or walk in at Victory Beer Hall and Broad Street Bullies.

1100 Pattison Ave., 267-534-4264, xfinitylive.com

Sutton’s

This low-key spot in the Ludlow neighborhood, created by a longtime Fergie’s Pub bartender, has outdoor seating in front and on its back patio. Make a reservation to get a prime view of the TVs.

1706 N. Fifth St., 267-534-4151, suttonsphilly.com

Tradesman’s

Grab a seat on Juniper Street Thursday through Sunday and catch a game on Tradesman’s 20-foot projector screen. There are three outside TVs, too. Call ahead to reserve a table

1322 Chestnut St., 267-457-3994, tradesmansphl.com

JD McGillicuddy’s Manayunk

Daily drink specials are part of the draw at this watering hole off Main Street. During Eagles games, enjoy $3 Bud Lights and $4 Goose Island IPAs.

111 Cotton St., 215-930-0209, jdmcgillicuddysmanayunk.com

MaGerk’s Pub

The usual crowds may have been curbed at the two Pennsylvania locations of this Baltimore-born bar, but game-watching there is no less festive. Kick back and order an orange crush or get a $3.50 Miller Light draft.

582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, 215-948-3329; 307 Horsham Rd., 267-282-5508, magerkspub.com

Chickie’s & Pete’s

The Philly sports bar empire that started in Mayfair screens the game inside and out at all of its locations. You’re obviously ordering some Crabfries.

19 locations, including Drexel Hill, Warrington, Audubon, and Marlton; for addresses and contact info, see chickiesandpetes.com/location

MilkBoy

Know as a live-music venue, MilkBoy also functions as a restaurant, cafe, and bar. During football season, the South Street location offers fans the option of watching the game outside. Yell at the TV or bod with strangers, while ordering $ $4 Miller Lite cans, $5 Leinenkugel drafts, or $7 Brandy Ol’ Fashioned.

401 South St., 215-925-6455, milkboy.tv/southstreet