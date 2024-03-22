15 cozy, chic Philadelphia hotels for your next vacation or staycation

Do you enjoy chatting it up with strangers over a breakfast of chicken and waffles while on vacation? Perhaps you need housekeeping, room service, and access to sleek meeting rooms for overnight business stays? Maybe you’d rather check-in virtually and get right to exploring. Who needs a concierge when you have Google maps?

Whether your ideal hotel includes all of the amenities of a Four Seasons or austerity of Airbnb, there’s a Philadelphia hotel for you. “[Philadelphia] offers a diverse range including luxury high-rises, family and budget-friendly options and neighborhood boutiques,” said Jasmine Armstrong, senior director of hospitality initiatives at Visit Philadelphia.

Since 2019, Philly and its surrounding areas have welcomed over 2,000 hotels to its roster, including full-service Hiltons and Loews, bringing occupancy rates back to pre-pandemic levels with the price of an overnight stay averaging $202 a night, Armstrong said.

Check out this list of hotels to get your rest and relaxation on whether you are visiting or stay-cationing in the City of Brotherly Love. Listed prices vary by night.

Family-friendly hotels

Hotel West & Main opened in fall of 2022 in a 100-year-old former Conshohocken firehouse, its original fireman’s pole in the lobby. Conveniently situated between Center City and King of Prussia, the hotel — part of Hilton’s boutique Tapestry Collection properties — is near Edwards Freeman Nut Co., a century-old candy shop; Project Escape, an indoor amusement park; and Flanigan’s Boathouse, a pub and restaurant known for its casual American fare. Each of West & Main’s 127 airy suites and guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding and big screen TVs while two dining facilities, 1874 Social and Hook and Ladder Sky Bar, are on-hand for lazy, never-leave-the-room stays.

🛏️46 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa. 19428 📞 1-800-997-4058 🌐 hilton.com 📷 @tapestrycollection 💰$189 to $300

The Hyatt Centric Center City distinguishes itself with a lobby art gallery featuring works by local artists like watercolorist Joe Barker and mixed media painter Jasmine Alleger. This downtown gem is pet-friendly, has a full-service gym, and is adjacent to the Mediterranean restaurant, Almyra. It’s also a stroll away from Rittenhouse Square, blending artistic charm with family-friendly amenities.

🛏️1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 📞 215-985-1234 🌐 hyatt.com 📷 @hyattcentricphiladelphia 💰$175 to $525

Manayunk Chambers Guest House is the finale of an 11-year project that turned an 1877 parsonage into a modern bed and breakfast. Spouses Mark Jerde and Neal Orzeck live in their own quarters behind the three-story bed and breakfast. Most of the mansion’s 3,600 square-feet is devoted to the guest house that includes a large parlor and four guest suites with full bathrooms — guests do not have access to the kitchen. Each room has a Victorian theme, like the English Garden Suite and Parisienne Suite. Nestled on Manayunk’s Gay Street, the guest house is walking distance from the Manayunk Towpath, restaurants, and resale shops.

🛏️168 Gay St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127 📞 215-482-4203 🌐 manayunkchambers.com📷 @manyunkchambers 💰$150 to $300

Hotels for solo travel

A few blocks from Independence Mall and the Betsy Ross House, Penn’s View Hotel’s cozy rooms feature hot tubs, electric fireplaces and views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Entrepreneur Luca Sena opened Penn’s View in 1990, running the 51-room boutique hotel with his son, Carlo. Panorama — known for its extensive wine selection — is in the hotel’s lobby, a great place to taste flights of wine and perhaps meet someone new.

🛏️14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 🌐 pennsviewhotel.com 📞 215-922-7600 📷@pennsviewhotel 💰$139 to $250

Once home to the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, Kimpton’s Hotel Palomar features 230 luxury rooms with spa bathrooms and breathtaking views of Philadelphia’s skyline. Located in the heart of the Rittenhouse Square Shopping District at 17th and Sansom streets, its restaurant, Square 1682, is a cool place to go to try classic margheritas and daquiris with exotic duck wings and truffle fries.

🛏️117 South 17th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com 📞 215-563-5006, 📷 @kimptoninphl 💰$179 - $399

Ben Franklin Parkway’s the The Logan is partnering with local artists, tastemakers, and businesses this spring to create excursions for its guests who want to experience all that is Philly like the Italian Market with an Italian chef, go distillery hopping with experts from Philadelphia Distilling, or take a cigar and bourbon cruise. Sign-up as a couple, or as a curious single eager to meet someone new. Book a massage at The Logan’s Award-winning spa or wander up to the Assembly Rooftop Bar, sip a Cosmo, and see and be seen.

🛏️One Logan Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 theloganhotel.com 📞 844-634-3605, 📷 @theloganhotel 💰$159-$399

Extended stay hotels

The Archway Hotel Residence in Fishtown, crafted by Katherine Lundberg, merges the boutique hotel experience with the convenience of Airbnb. This 11-suite sanctuary features custom furniture, live plants, and a Theragun — perfect for massaging out end of day kinks after long walks in Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s oldest neighborhoods with some of its newest restaurants including Suraya; James Beard award winner, Kalaya; and the swanky sandwich shop, Middle Child Clubhouse. (No reservations, no-worries: Archway Residence can help you snag a seating.) Each suite is equipped with a full kitchen, washer, and dryer, ensuring a comfortable stay, whether for a short visit or an extended getaway.

🛏️1511 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 🌐 archwayfishtown.com, 📞 267-930-7991,📷 @archwaycollective 💰$250 to $700

Spend a night at the 13-room La Reserve Bed & Breakfast, a remodeled inn dating back to the 1850s, on tree-lined Pine Street. La Reserve’s four-post beds and Victorian-print furniture will transport your well-rested soul to a simpler time of cobblestoned streets and horse and buggies. Enjoy much-needed me-time in the parlor with a good book and a glass of wine, or indulge in a continental breakfast of fruits, pastries and quiche. If you are lucky, someone will play funky jazz on the baby grand piano.

🛏️1804 Pine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 lareservebandb.com, 📞 215-785-1187 📷 @la_reserve_philly 💰$169-$250

Lokal, Philadelphia’s first self-service boutique hotel, offers a local living experience since its 2017 launch by Chad and Courtney Ludeman. With locations in Old City, Fishtown, Cape May, and cabins in New Jersey, Lokal foregoes traditional services for plush accommodations featuring luxury linens, Casper mattresses, and high-end toiletries. The Old City site is near attractions like the Betsy Ross House, while the Fishtown hotel is close to the Fillmore and Brooklyn Bowl, embodying Lokal’s blend of comfort and convenience.

Lokal Old City 🛏️ 139 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 🌐 staylokal.com, ☎️267-702-4345 📷stay_lokal 💰$300 to 600

Lokal Fishtown 🛏️ 1421 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122 🌐 staylokal.com, ☎️267-702-4345 📷stay_lokal 💰$300 to 600

Boutique hotels

Akwaaba Philadelphia Bed & Breakfast is where tourism meets “The Sound of Philadelphia.” Each of the rooms in the three-story, 5,000 square-foot, six-bedroom mansion are named after Black music icons like Patti Labelle, Teddy Pendergrass, and Jill Scott. Walking distance from the University of Pennsylvania and a short ride from the Philadelphia Zoo and the Please Touch Museum, Akwaaba is located on residential Baring Street. A former editor at Essence magazine, best-selling author Monique Greenwood opened Akwaaba back in 2018. This spring she’s opening a tea salon at 3811 Lancaster Street that will serve high tea with a soulful twist.

🛏️3709 Baring St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104 🌐 akwaaba.com, 📞 866-466-3855, @akwaabainns 💰$215 to $375

In the lobby of Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco in Old City, a Chinese writing desk lends an old-world charm to this boutique hotel. Among its 268 guest rooms, 27 are spa rooms, featuring geometric wallpaper, deep soaking tubs, stand-alone showers, and an endless supply of Kimpton’s exclusive Atelier Bloem toiletries. It’s the perfect spot to unwind after visiting Penn’s Landing, complete with a visit to the Stratus Rooftop lounge for views of Philadelphia’s skyline.

🛏️433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106 🌐 monaco-philadelphia.com, 📞 215-925-2111, 📷 @kimptoninphl 💰$179 to $149.

The lemon yellow, rusty terra-cotta, and minty green-accent walls in Yowie hotel’s 13 suites double as showrooms where nearly everything — abstract art, velvet furniture, perforated rugs, and ceramics — are for sale. Now on bustling South Street, Yowie hotel is the latest chapter of owner Shannon Maldonado’s successful Queen Village gift shop where she offers visitors the anonymity of an Airbnb with the convenience of an upscale downtown apartment with kitchenette, generous living space, and a popular all-day cafe at the ground floor.

🛏️226 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147🌐 helloyowie.com 📞 215-346-6337, 📷 @hellowyowie 💰$179 to $300

Business travel hotels

AKA Rittenhouse was recognized as a top hotel by Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards for its elegant studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with sleek furniture and high thread count sheets. Guests looking to impress clients should make a beeline to a.kitchen where chef Eli Collins’ seasonal menu will wow you. AKA University City is housed in the FMC Tower, a quick walk to 30th Street Station — take the elevator to the 28th floor for the indoor infinity swimming pool, movie theater, and golf simulator.

AKA Rittenhouse Square: 🛏️ 135 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 stayaka.com,📞 215-825-7000, 📷 @stayaka💰$325 to $675

AKA University City: 🛏️ Cira Centre, 2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104 🌐 stayaka.com, 📞 215-372-9000, 📷 @stayaka💰$350 to $825

The Fitler Club is where cool execs come to work hard and play hard. An upscale social club and hotel rolled in to one, guests have access to private events and a host of amenities. The club’s main attraction is Field House, it’s 25,000 square-foot gym where guests can take yoga, Pilates, and swim laps in the heated indoor pool. Walk 10 minutes south to happy hour at Rittenhouse Square or north to the Art Museum Steps and Kelly Drive for an evening run. The choice is yours.

🛏️24 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 fitlerclub.com 📞 215-575-9092 📷 @fitlerclub 💰$300 to 600

The Morris House Hotel, the former home of Philadelphia’s third mayor and recognized by the Historic Hotels of America in 2022, appeals to executives with its elegant guest office. Afternoon tea is enhanced by treats from the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. Guests can unwind in the garden courtyard or explore nearby Washington Square, then dine at the hotel’s bistro-style restaurant.

🛏️225 South 8th Street 🌐 morrishousehotel.com, 📞 215-922-2446 📷 themorrishousehotel 💰$199 to $399