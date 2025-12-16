The Philadelphia Inquirer’s best photos of 2025

But the Phillies’ dream would crash, and 2025 would turn out to be — shall we say — a challenging year for SEPTA.

It was another eventful 12 months in the Philly region — trash piling in the streets, a plane crashing in one of the city’s densest neighborhoods, a record government shutdown that closed the Liberty Bell.

And it was an eventful one for our photographers and videographers who captured images that gave visual life to The Inquirer’s journalism and told stories in ways that transcend words. (For proof, see those racing hot dogs.)

Check out their photographs of older residents and women in colonial garb among the thousands attending the “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump, whose tumultuous first year in office was marked by dramatic increases in ICE detentions.

They were on the scenes after two high-profile shootings that, combined, left five people dead and 18 others wounded, and for the march that poignantly drew attention to the tragic killing of Kada Scott.

In the months after the Eagles’ convincing Super Bowl victory, and the cheers in Chinatown when the 76ers decided they would rebuild in South Philly instead of moving, the region showed its resilience among challenges.

Dramatic decreases in homicides continued in Philly — 208 through Dec. 10, down from 527 through the same date in 2021. The city workers’ strike was over in eight days. The one in 1986 lasted three weeks.

SEPTA kept rolling despite fires, threatened drastic cuts, a possible strike, and serious railcar shortage.

And although they got bounced from the playoffs on an errant throw, the Phillies did win 96 games and the division title, and ended the year by re-signing their clubhouse center of gravity, Kyle Schwarber.

Our visual staff was there for it all, and that won’t change in 2026.