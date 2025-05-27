Two dead, nine wounded in Memorial Day shooting in Philly’s Fairmount Park

Two people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia late Monday night in the waning hours of Memorial Day.

“Rapid gunfire” erupted on Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park around 10:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. Two adults — a man and a woman — were killed. Three teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 were among those wounded.

The shooting sent people in the crowd running for their lives. Amidst the chaos, at least one car crash occurred on Sedgley Drive below Lemon Park.

“It’s been a challenging day,” Bethel told reporters Monday night, noting the shooter opened fire despite police officers being present in the park.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it’s a challenge when individuals decide that they’re going to open fire into a crowd,” Bethel said. “

Lemon Hill remains closed Tuesday morning as police continue their investigation. So far, officials have not named any suspects and the victims have yet to be identified.

Police believe a gun switch was used

While the gun involved in the Fairmount Park shooting has yet to be recovered, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the weapon likely was modified with a gun switch.

“It’s pretty rapid fire, we’re pretty confident that there was a switch on this gun,” Bethel said during an early-morning news conference Tuesday.

A gun switch, also referred to as a Glock switch or button, is a small device that transforms a semiautomatic firearm like a handgun into a fully automatic weapon capable of shooting several rounds per second.

Gun switches are banned in Philadelphia and Delaware County, though they are permitted elsewhere in Pennsylvania. Half of U.S. states have enacted bans on these types of devices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.