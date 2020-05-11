I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to continue that personal expression while visually reporting on the news of the day over a career in newspaper photojournalism. I’ve taken my role as a communicator seriously; more so now as the governors of almost every state have deemed journalism an essential service.. Like everyone here at The Inquirer, I am (quoting our publisher) “committed to producing reliable, dispassionate, relevant news and information about the virus and its impact on our community.”