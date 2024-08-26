Scenes of summer | Scene Through the Lens

My colleagues and I make many photos that aren’t seen by readers. There is only so much room in stories - both in print and online - that many images made in the periphery of an event don’t make it. I’m fortunate in that I have this weekly space for my “outtakes,” like the photo of the young basketball player above, who was attending a camp hosted by recent graduate and PIAA Class 5A Player of the Year Ahmad Nowell, before he heads off to UConn.

As the season slowly slides into September, rather than recycle my leftovers I am sharing some seldom seen scenes of summer by by fellow staff photojournalists.

Jose F. Moreno covered the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. You can see his political and people pictures inside the United Center on all four nights in these links, but he also covered protests in Union Park outside.

Tyger Williams found Sarah Githens enjoying the day in Rittenhouse Square with her book and her dog. The interaction between the two of them was heightened by his composition - the low angle, the shadow area behind Chica, and his choice of lens and aperture, for the shallow focus. I found it a pleasure to look at.

Steven M. Falk headed to the Jersey Shore for a change of sports scenery, leaving the Phillies to cover the Lifeguard Championship in Brigantine, where the Avalon Beach Patrol was the big winner, basking in that golden hour light we photographers covet.

Speaking of beautiful light, Monica Herndon also covered the Phillies - former and current - but added to an impressive portfolio of food photography finding window light evoking the fading of day in the coastal regions of southern Italy where the dish spaghetti alle vongole (pasta with clams) originates.

Looking for windy Wednesday weather photos last week, Alejandro A. Alvarez saw Matthew Winston of Brooklyn riding his bicycle along Arch Street in Center City. He has been growing his hair out for about four years and it has become part of his signature look.

Another sports photographer, Yong Kim covered the Union and Eagles this week, but also dabbled in some off season basketball with a portrait of balloon artist Brian Ward at his North Philadelphia home for an upcoming profile.

On assignment at Temple University for Move-In Day, Jessica Griffin, the Diamond Marching Band Color Guard rehearsing during band camp on campus.

When covering the Eagles training camp or practice David Maialetti usually uses long telephoto lenses. To break things up a little for himself, he tried to use his wide-angle lens more, capturing center Cam Jurgens warming up at the NovaCare Complex.

Working a night shift Elizabeth Robertson covers a wide range of assignments, recently both naked bikers and the Boss. During the 12th annual Dîner en Blanc at Love Park Steph Werner gave her flowers and water to people who were trying to sleep outside, literally on the periphery of the event.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: