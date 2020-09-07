Even though many voters usually don’t even start to pay attention until after the World Series is over,* Labor Day traditionally marks the start of campaign season.

I’ve expressed my fondness for covering politics, especially presidential campaigns, many times in this column, so this homestretch is like the Final Four, Super Bowl or World Series for me, as the nominees hit the trail hard — or at least as hard as COVID-19 permits — for the final two months.

(* The American and National League champions won’t even start to play each other until Oct. 23, and if the series goes to a seventh game, it will be played on Halloween — three days before the election.)

Amber Sweigart and the "Honk for Trump" sign she had to modify after her neighbors complained about all the honking. Her sons (from left, all Wolfe) are Cadyn, 8; Hunter, 3; and Landyn, 12; joined her recently in front of their home in Dillsburg, York County. She painted it over and affixed a sign for incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. Democrats have made gains in Cumberland and York Counties, a somewhat unexpected place for them to make headway.

My other photographic love is hitting the highways on a Road Trip, and I’ve always tried to make one or two every summer. In fact, this online column began as a series of photo blogs written while I set out from the Inquirer building on a different road trip each week (the words survived the archives anyway, even if most of the pictures did not).

A couple of summers ago I hunted down nearby classic kitschy roadside attraction “Muffler Men,” and visited the New Jersey eateries cherished by the late Anthony Bourdain.

Last summer I was in Iowa as the Democratic presidential candidates got to know the voters, and I was in South Carolina for their primary, just before coronavirus changed everything.

So it was great to be back on the road this past week doing stories in Western and Central Pennsylvania for the first of what I hope will be many political stories between now and the end of the World Series/Election Day.

The alleyway of a home near downtown Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County was decorated earlier this month in support of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate..

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Previous blogs and Twenty years of a photo column