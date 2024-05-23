Biden nominates longtime public defender for U.S. court in Philly in race to confirm more judges than Trump

A longtime public defender is President Joe Biden’s latest pick to fill the one of the five federal judicial vacancies in the Philadelphia region as he races to surpass Donald Trumps’ record for confirming judges before the end of his first term.

The White House announced the nomination of Catherine Henry — who has spent nearly 30 years defending clients who cannot afford their own lawyers against criminal charges, most recently for the Federal Community Defender’s Office in Philadelphia — in a statement.

She was one of four candidates for federal appellate and district courts across the country whose nominations Biden announced Thursday. Their nominations come a day after the White House surpassed a significant milestone in its efforts to cement Biden’s influence on the nation’s federal judiciary. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed his 200th judicial pick putting Biden within grasp of matching — or surpassing — Trump’s 234 confirmed judges.

“These choices … continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House said of the nominees advanced Thursday.

According to the White House, 64% of Biden’s confirmed judges nationwide are women and 62% are people of color. They include former labor lawyers, civil rights lawyers, and public defenders.

Biden has had seven judges confirmed in Pennsylvania, including Cindy Chung, the first Asian American judge ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit — which handles civil and criminal appeals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware — and Arianna Freeman, the first Black woman ever to serve on that bench in Philadelphia.

Henry, who did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday, earned her law degree from the District of Columbia School of Law in 1995 and began her career as a staff attorney at the Feminist Majority Foundation in Arlington, Va., before moving to Philadelphia to work for the Defender’s Association in 1996.

Since leaving that office that in 2001 for the Federal Community Defender’s Office, she has become a fixture at the federal courthouse in Center City overseeing other public defenders while managing her own caseload of criminal trials.

She is the sixth woman Biden has nominated to federal district and appellate courts in the Philadelphia region and his fifth nominee who has spent time working as a public defender, a career background that is historically underrepresented on the federal bench.

Earlier Biden nominees who have spent time working in public defense include U.S. District Judges Mia Roberts Perez and Kai Scott, who were confirmed in 2022 as well as Freeman, who worked with Henry in the Federal Defender’s Office.

Henry’s nomination came shortly after the Senate confirmed the 200th federal judge of President Joe Biden’s tenure on Wednesday.

The milestone puts Biden about a month ahead of when former President Donald Trump hit that same mark. Biden also came into office with far fewer judicial vacancies than Trump had in 2017. Trump, though, has the overall edge on nominations, including appointing three Supreme Court justices.

“Reaching 200 judges is a major milestone,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D., N.Y.) said just before Wednesday’s vote confirmed an appellate judge in Arizona. “Simply put, our 200 judges comprise the most diverse slate of judicial nominations under any president in American history.”

Democrats have largely backed Biden’s judicial nominees, though one notable local exception is Adeel Mangi, nominated to a federal appellate bench in Philadelphia. Mangi would be the nation’s first Muslim appellate court judge, but Republicans have challenged his nomination.

During Mangi’s confirmation hearing at the Judiciary Committee in December, Sens. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and John Kennedy (R., La.) attempted to conflate his role as an advisory board member for Rutgers Center for Security, Race and Rights with support for the terrorist group Hamas. Several law enforcement groups also opposed his confirmation on the grounds that he is an advisory board member of the Alliance of Families for Justice, a criminal justice reform group that supports families of prisoners.

Two Democratic Senators from Nevada opposed Mangi’s nomination, making his chances of confirmation slim in the chamber where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority.

Sen. John Fetterman said previously that he supports Mangi’s nomination. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat who is up for reelection in November, was noncommittal, indicating he’d be open to supporting Mangi if his nomination he comes up for a vote.