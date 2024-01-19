John Street is advertising his personal injury lawyering through the Democratic City Committee

Were you punched in the eye by a fellow member of Philadelphia City Council or caught up in a brawl outside a mayoral inauguration ceremony? Call the law offices of Fine, Staud and Levy to talk to an attorney who will fight to get YOU what you deserve.

Because he knows just what you’re going through.

That’s sort of the message that former Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street sent in a letter this week to Democratic committeepeople across the city.

A handful of city committee members — the elected foot soldiers of the Democratic Party — told Clout they got a letter in the mail from Street advertising the personal-injury law firm where he’s worked since fall 2022.

» READ MORE: Former Mayor Street’s grandson was arrested for ‘protecting his grandfather’ during a scuffle at Parker’s inauguration

In the letter, Street recalled his own time as a committeeperson and said he used to have a file of businesses to refer neighbors to when they asked him for recommendations. And he apparently wants these committee members to send some business his way.

“When you have a constituent who has been injured, have them talk to us before they select a lawyer,” the ex-mayor wrote. “I have seen horrible cases where the suffering from an accident never ends because a struggling family, under immense pressure at a desperate time, got a lawyer’s name from the ‘tow truck’ driver.”

Clout is unclear what Street has against “tow truck” drivers and why he put their noble profession in scare quotes, but we digress.

Some of the committeepeople who received the letters were surprised — typically they only hear from lawmakers or party officials asking them to take actions like explaining an upcoming ballot question to residents in their division. Being asked to refer business to a former mayor now in private practice was a new one.

Then again, the addresses of Democratic committepeople are public and, other than it being a weird way of ambulance chasing, there’s no rule barring a former mayor from sending them all letters about a law firm.

Street and the partners at Fine, Staud and Levy didn’t respond to Clout’s messages. The firm, based in Old City, mainly takes up cases involving medical malpractice, worker’s comp, car crashes, and slip-and-falls.

Street, who’s 80 years old, works as “of counsel” at the firm, meaning he’s got a relationship with the partners, but not a workload like a full-time attorney would.

Maybe that will change if every committeeperson in the city starts sending slip-and-fall victims his way.

Meek Mill drops a Biden diss track

The 2024 election season is upon us, and Meek Mill has some thoughts.

The 36-year-old rapper retweeted a clip of ex-presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy endorsing former President Donald Trump this week.

Mill commented on it: “Wait til yall see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!”

In the clip, Ramaswamy, who came in a distant fourth in the frozen Iowa caucuses, tells the crowd Trump, 77, “is going to be your next president.” He then offered a series of “truths,” including: “Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity” and “reverse racism is racism.”

Also this week, the rapper and criminal-justice reform advocate retweeted a video of President Joe Biden, 81, at a stop in Allentown and weighed in on the president’s age.

In a post about the video, Mill wrote: “Joe Biden is too old to be our president ‘respectfully’ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing.”

Taken together, it sounded a little like a Meek Mill endorsement of Trump — or at least an argument that the former president has appeal among some Black men. But we couldn’t reach the rapper through an agent to clarify.

The Biden campaign can’t be too happy about the takes. Recent polls show Biden hemorrhaging support among younger Black men.

And Mill is a beloved artist in Philly, where Biden — well aware of the city’s importance in November — visits so often that he’s basically taken up dual residency.

Stacy Garrity says she’s no ‘Insurrectionist Barbie’

Barbie has a great day every day. Candidates for Pennsylvania treasurer only have a great day when voters look at them.

Perhaps that’s why treasurer candidates Ryan Bizzarro, a Democratic state representative from Erie, and incumbent Stacy Garrity, a Republican from Bradford County, got into a public spat this week. It started when one of Bizzarro’s campaign staffers held a sign at an event earlier this month calling Garrity an “Insurrectionist Barbie.”

Garrity did not attend the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but was at an event the day before on the Harrisburg Capitol steps during which attendees said the 2020 election results were bogus. (They were not.)

At first, Garrity decried the “Barbie” title as sexist — without rejecting the “insurrectionist” part. She posted on X: “I’m no ‘Barbie.’ I’m an Iraq War veteran, an accomplished businesswoman, and, above all, a fighter.”

She added that Bizzarro’s campaign should move away from insults and tell voters how he’d actually do the job of Money.

Garrity’s campaign later followed up with a statement from campaign adviser and fellow veteran Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R., Berks), who said Garrity is “neither an insurrectionist nor a children’s doll” and that Bizzarro’s campaign should apologize.

In response, Bizzarro said Garrity should be barred from public office. Then — no surprise — he pivoted to focus his message on a man with a horse, saying: “Benedict Arnold was a patriot before he was a traitor.”

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.