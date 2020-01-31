This is not the first brewery in the region to get caught in a Trump undertow. Conshohocken Brewing Co. took heat on social media last year for hosting a watch party for the president’s reelection campaign announcement. The company later declared it would no longer rent space for political events. And the Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville faced backlash and a boycott after hosting the president’s son Eric Trump for an endorsement event just before the 2016 general election.