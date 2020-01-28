WILDWOOD — President Donald Trump was set to address thousands of supporters Tuesday at a campaign rally down the Jersey Shore here, just hours after his defense lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial.
The rally will offer Trump a respite from trial drama and damning reports that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, believed the president had conditioned hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine on that country’s willingness to investigate Democrats. The revelation has raised the prospect that enough Senate Republicans will join with Democrats to subpoena Bolton and other witnesses for testimony.
And he will be able to share a stage with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the local congressman who shocked Washington last month when he split with the Democratic Party over impeachment, announcing he would seek reelection as a Republican and pledging his “undying support” to Trump at a White House meeting.
If the dominant mood for much of the day was that of a MAGA tailgate, the nation’s divisions also were on full display. “This is what Democracy looks like!” shouted anti-Trump protesters, gathered in a parking lot under the banner of Cape May County Indivisible.
Above them, from the Boardwalk, Trump fans heckled them.
“Where’s Hunter?!” they yelled, referring to Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden who Republicans have floated calling as a witness in Trump’s impeachment trial.
Air Force One landed a little after 6 p.m. at Atlantic City International Airport, with Van Drew aboard, according to the White House. The president boarded Marine One for the trip to the Cape May County Airport landing zone.
Van Drew hopes Trump’s rally in his congressional district will help him win over conservatives in his new party.
Some local Republicans have been skeptical of Van Drew, who represented parts of South Jersey as a Democratic state lawmaker from 2002 until he was elected to the U.S. House in 2018. But another candidate in the GOP primary endorsed Van Drew on Monday and said he’d run in another district.
Local officials welcomed the campaign rally as a jolt to the economy, which relies heavily on summer tourism. By Tuesday afternoon, the boardwalk area had turned into a pop-up MAGA festival, with Trump merchandise available on just about every street.
Rocky Granata said he has traveled the country in an RV decked out in pro-Trump flags, banners, and pro-Second Amendment signs for nearly four years. “For the last 42 months,” he said, “all I do is Trump every day.” The Brooklyn native returned to New Jersey, where he lived for 40 years, for Trump’s rally on Tuesday. He sold merchandise like T-shirts, hats, and flags.
Motels reported being fully booked, and bars and restaurants near the boardwalk were filling up with Trump diehards. Blocks from the boardwalk, the Bolero Resort cued up Fox News’ coverage of the impeachment hearing on a projector. Drink specials included a “Russian Collusion” and “Moscow Mueller.”
More than 1,000 Trump supporters camped outside the Wildwoods Convention Center overnight for a chance to see him. Police said about 8,500 people would be let in the venue.
By midday, the line to enter the Trump rally in Wildwood filled the chutes in the parking lot of the Convention Center and snaked out and around several blocks into the center of Wildwood. Southern Rock played on a loop.
The line’s end was in a field near an amphitheater that featured a large video screen that will show the rally to those left outside. Parking rates topped out at $40 a night as people fought for on-street parking with skills honed during Wildwood summers.
Not everyone was happy.
Newly elected Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, a Democrat, said in an interview that Van Drew informed him he was not welcome at the rally. Former Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Trump acolyte, was given a VIP ticket.
“I’ve been informed that Congressmen Van Drew and the President are upset with the fact that I said I think the city should be reimbursed” for rally expenses, Byron said.
Byron said he told Van Drew he had shown respect for the rally, and that “you should show the same respect to me as the mayor of the City of Wildwood. It shouldn’t be about ‘I’m a Democrat or Republican.’”
Byron said he still thinks the city should be reimbursed.
“I have no way of knowing what these costs will be,” he said. “These rallies can be pretty expensive. There’s a lot of overtime.”
Though Wildwood was flooded with Trump signs and conservative supporters Tuesday, Democratic challengers to Van Drew were taking advantage of the rally crowds.
Amy Kennedy, a candidate in the Democratic primary and member of the prominent family, took out ads during Fox and Friends — Trump’s favorite news program — showing footage of Van Drew pledging his “undying support” to Trump in the Oval Office. She’s then shown saying: "I’m a lifelong Democrat. That’s who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ campaign arm, also paid for a mobile billboard to drive around Wildwood drawing attention to a voicemail in which Van Drew told a constituent, just weeks before he defected to the GOP, “I will not vote” for President Donald Trump.
Throngs of protesters were present, as the president’s appearance has unified some 30 different anti-Trump groups and four Democratic candidates running in the primary for a chance to run against Van Drew. One event will feature Martin Luther King III, eldest son of the late civil rights leader.
New Jersey may seem like an unlikely destination for a Trump rally — the blue-leaning state voted for Hillary Clinton by 14 percentage points in 2016 — but the president owns multiple properties in the state. Wildwood is about an hour’s drive south of Atlantic City, where Trump owned four casinos that ended up in bankruptcy.
It’s the first time a sitting president has campaigned in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional cistrict since George H.W. Bush made a stop in Vineland in 1992.
—Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.