The 2020 election has brought enormous changes to how Pennsylvanians vote, and it can be hard to keep up.
There are major changes to election law for the first time in decades, new voting machines to replace every single one across the state, and the coronavirus pandemic. Plus several lawsuits, as-yet-to-be determined polling place changes, and ongoing questions about USPS’ delivery of mail and how it could affect voting.
We’re here to help.
The Inquirer is committed to helping you vote. So we want to answer your questions, which we’re compiling here: inquirer.com/votingfaq.
We’ve spent years covering elections, and we’re constantly talking with state and local elections officials, election lawyers, advocates, and lawmakers — so we’ll get the answers you need. That’s on top of our ongoing coverage of the election and how it will be run, which you can read at Inquirer.com/elections.
