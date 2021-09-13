Bill McSwain, a Republican and former top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia, said Monday that he’s running for governor of Pennsylvania.

McSwain, 52, made the long-expected announcement outside the Chester County Courthouse in his hometown of West Chester.

McSwain’s tenure as U.S. attorney under former President Donald Trump was marked by repeated clashes with Philadelphia’s Democratic leaders, most notably District Attorney Larry Krasner. McSwain often accused Krasner of fostering a “culture of lawlessness” in the city.

”I am a fighter,” McSwain said Monday. “I put violent criminals and corrupt public officials in jail. I stood up to the radical leftist district attorney in Philadelphia, Larry Krasner.”

McSwain formed a political group in March as he prepared for a likely 2022 gubernatorial campaign. But he found it difficult to navigate the GOP political environment as he sought to gain Trump’s approval this summer.

He wrote a letter to Trump saying the Justice Department had disrupted his efforts to investigate election fraud last year — an allegation McSwain’s former boss, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, flatly rejected. Barr said McSwain told him he wrote the letter to curry favor with Trump.

Other declared or prospective GOP candidates include former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R., Erie), State Sen. Scott Martin (R., Lancaster), and political strategist Charlie Gerow.

They are running to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, a second-term Democrat who cannot seek reelection next year.

Democrats have largely coalesced behind state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is widely seen as the front-runner for the party’s nomination even before he has launched a campaign.

This is a developing story and will be updated.