In DNC speech, Sen. Bob Casey says corporations are ‘extorting families at the checkout counter’

CHICAGO— U.S. Sen. Bob Casey vowed to fight to corporate greed and institute harsher penalties for companies that artificially drive up the price of goods as a way to tackle inflation during a brief speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday.

“Prices are up because the corporations are scheming to drive them up,” Casey said. “Most companies are good companies. It’s the food conglomerates … They’re the ones who are extorting families at the checkout counter. This is greedflation.”

Casey, a three-term Democrat up for reelection this fall, said he’s been pushing for a federal ban on price gouging and promised that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, she “will sign a bill to do just that.”

Members of the Pennsylvania delegation cheered “Bob! Bob! Bob!” as their senior senator took the stage.

Casey, a former state treasurer and the son of a governor, faces a challenge from Republican Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive.

Casey’s prominent speaking slot — on the same night that Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination — highlights the importance of the Pennsylvania Senate race, which could determine which party controls the chamber.

In recent polls, Casey has held a substantial lead over McCormick. His focus on tackling inflation comes as Democrats are attempting to blunt a major economic vulnerability ahead of the November election.

In a statement prior to Casey’s speech, McCormick’s campaign referred to Casey’s plan to as “Venezuelan-style socialist price controls.”

“Pennsylvania families are being crushed by the high cost of living because the liberal Biden-Harris-Casey agenda has failed them, said spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory, ”and yet career politician Bob Casey wants voters to believe it’s not his fault. Ridiculous.”