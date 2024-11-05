Multiple bomb threats reported at polling places across Pennsylvania, but officials say ‘no credible threats’

A series of bomb threats were sent to polling places in key counties across Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, less than two hours before polls closed.

The threats, which appear to have been hoaxes sent via email, sowed confusion and led to a range of disruptive actions — including evacuation — and requests to extend voting hours past 8 p.m. Locations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties were the subject of threats, as well as several counties outside the metro region.

The incidents also follow bomb threats that targeted several polling places in Georgia earlier on Election Day. The FBI said that it was aware of unfounded threats targeting several states, many of which “appear to originate from Russian email domains.”

It remains unclear where the threats in Pennsylvania originated.

On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said state, local law enforcement, and the FBI were investigating the threats “and thus far there is no credible threat.”

At least nine locations in Philadelphia were confirmed to have received the threats, attorneys for the city solicitor’s office told Common Pleas Court Judge James C. Crumlish III during a hearing seeking to extend hours at the affected locations. All nine were listed in the email — including several in South Philly’s 2nd Ward.

Crumlish ordered one of those polling locations that temporarily evacuated could stay open an extra 23 minutes – the amount of time it took police to clear the site.

Democratic ward leader Will Gross said the threat forced a 15-minute evacuation at Saint Maron Maronite Catholic Church, near 10th and Ellsworth, shortly after 7 p.m. Voter turnout had been surging all day prior to the disruption.

“We were floating on a cloud before this, but we’re not going to let this overshadow that,” Gross said. “The good news was the doors reopened, and the folks who wanted to vote during that period of time were able to go in and vote.”

Ben Block, a Democratic committee person in the 2nd Ward, said police swept several polling places in the ward and that disruption to voting was minimal. He said most voters seemed to wait patiently while canine units cleared the area.

But Block said he was dismayed by the threats.

”Unfortunately we are all now, cynically, prepared for the most unfortunate turn of events at something that should be an event that brings us all together,” he said.

Other polling places targeted by the threat were Palumbo Recreation Center, and the Courtyard at Riverview, both in South Philadelphia. The locations were briefly evacuated and voting paused for several minutes to allow K-9 sweep.

Laura Boyce, a committee person in the 2nd Ward stationed at Palumbo, also said voting was only briefly interrupted.

”We all had to evacuate while the canines went in, for about three minutes,” she said. “There were two people voting at the time. So one finished voting and then came out, and the other one finished after.”

No explosive materials were found. A Philadelphia police spokesperson declined to release additional information.

Officials in several suburban counties also confirmed receiving bomb threats.

Chester County’s Government Services Center in West Chester also faced an emailed bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the building, which also serves as a vote counting center.

Commissioner Josh Maxwell said in a social media post that mail-in ballots are canvassed and tabulated at a different location.

Delaware County election director Jim Allen said the county had also received threats, although he did not specify when or where.

The threats came at a critical moment late in Election Day when the last set of voters would be lining up, and may not have an opportunity to return to the polls if they left, deterred by safety concerns.

Bucks County spokesman Jim O’Malley said the county had also received a threat but that “we are confident in the security” of the targeted building.

Local news outlets in Centre County, home to Penn State University reported that the county had received threats as well. An official confirmed the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections building, in Wilkes-Barre, was also evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In a news conference as polls closed Tuesday evening, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner described the threats in the city as phony, with little indication the sender had a plan or ability to carry out the threats.

They were minor blips in what was otherwise a peaceful election, he said.

”We were all very hopeful that the City of Philadelphia would have a very smooth Election Day,” Krasner said. “That is largely what occurred here.”