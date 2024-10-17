Donald Trump will hold another town hall in Pennsylvania this weekend after Monday’s Montco musical tangent

Donald Trump will host a town hall in Lancaster as part of a busy schedule of events this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The event is part of a flurry of campaign events both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are hosting across the state, underscoring how critical they both see Pennsylvania for a 2024 win.

The former president’s Sunday town hall was announced a few days after his Monday town hall in Oaks in Montgomery County turned into an impromptu extended DJ session, raising questions about Trump’s mental acuity — though his supporters lauded the event as patriotic.

Sunday’s town hall will be held at the Lancaster Convention Center. Trump is slated to speak at 5 p.m. with supporters arriving a few hours earlier.

It will be a busy weekend for Trump in the Commonwealth. He will be holding a rally in Latrobe on Saturday at a Western Pennsylvania airport named after golfer and beverage celebrity Arnold Palmer. On Sunday, he’s expected to both work as a fry cook at McDonald’s in the Philadelphia area and attend the Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh.

The town hall format is distinct from Trump’s rallies because it takes the form of a Q&A. But he stopped the Q&A format short at a town hall on Monday in the Philadelphia suburbs, taking only four questions before there were two medical emergencies. Instead of continuing with the format, Trump spent 30 minutes on stage swaying to music.

Some of his supporters praised Trump for ending the questions, suggesting it was out of respect for the individuals who had to leave the rally. Trump has previously continued his rallies as planned after pausing for medical emergencies, like at his recent comeback rally in Butler, Pa.

Harris has also made recent appearances to the state, visiting Bucks County in the Philadelphia suburbs on Wednesday to make an appeal to Republican voters in the purple county after visiting Erie on Monday.