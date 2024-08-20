After Pa. stops, Donald Trump and JD Vance will campaign in more key states this week

As Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign continues to focus on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, former President Donald Trump’s campaign will head to North Carolina Wednesday.

Harris had no events scheduled for Wednesday as of early Tuesday afternoon, and White House indicated that she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff would remain in Chicago for the DNC. Emhoff was slated to speak at the DNC Tuesday night, and Harris herself is scheduled to speak on the convention’s closing day Thursday.

Advertisement

Emhoff’s remarks at the DNC will come following a Harris campaign event Tuesday in Milwaukee, about 90 minutes outside Chicago. There, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are to hold a rally at the Fiserv Forum. No additional events for the Harris-Walz campaign have yet been announced this week.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to appear with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Wednesday in Asheboro, N.C. Slated to take place at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame, that event will be focused on national security, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

The Trump-Vance ticket on Thursday will turn its attention to immigration, with Trump making an appearance in Cochise County, Ariz., and Vance slated to speak at an event in Valdosta, Ga.

Trump and Vance both made appearances in Pennsylvania Monday. Trump delivered remarks in York, while Vance made an appearance in Philadelphia (yes, he got a cheesesteak). The pair were slated to continuing campaigning in battleground states Tuesday with a Trump appearance in Detroit and Vance heading to Kenosha, Wis., to speak about crime and safety, according to the campaign.

Trump is expected to remain in Arizona Friday for a rally in Glendale, and also travel to an event in Las Vegas where he will speak about not taxing workers’ tips, his campaign announced.

With the DNC wrapping up Thursday, Harris is expected to return to Washington, D.C., Friday, the White House said.