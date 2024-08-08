Campaign schedules impacted by Tropical Storm Debby; Trump praised Tim Walz in unearthed phone call
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will attend a second campaign event in Detroit today, while Donald Trump's next public event is a Saturday rally in Montana.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are on a tour of battleground states after holding their first joint rally Tuesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
Harris and Walz will reportedly hold a second event in Michigan today, though details have yet to be released.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was also a finalist for the VP job, putting him in the national spotlight. Here's what could be next for Shapiro.
Severe weather related to Tropical Storm Debby has forced the presidential campaigns to postpone stops.
'It's unfair': Donald Trump complains about campaign as Kamala Harris shifts election
Donald Trump’s candidacy appeared all but destined for victory only weeks ago.
He rose defiant from the bullet graze of an attempted assassination, hoisting his fist in the air with a unified party at his back, a growing lead in the polls, dissolving criminal prosecutions — and a struggling opponent, President Joe Biden, facing a full-blown revolt from within his own party. Trump mocked the idea of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the new Democratic nominee, calling her “so pathetic.”
Trump praised Tim Walz in unearthed 2020 audio
Here’s the audio where Trump praised the work that Governor Walz was doing during the George Floyd protests/riots.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 7, 2024
Link to story: https://t.co/QnXL4H1CdB pic.twitter.com/wWf06lWXNb
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have rushed to attack Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz since he was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate earlier this week. One target for Walz critics is his handling of protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"He allowed rioters to burn down the streets of Minneapolis," Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, said in Philadelphia Tuesday.
Debby puts a damper on planned presidential campaign visits Thursday
Tropical Storm Debby is putting a damper on Thursday’s event plans for the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had been scheduled to appear in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday as part of a five-day battleground state tour. That event, however, has been postponed due to Debby’s impacts on the region, which is expected to see heavy rain Thursday and Friday.
Josh Shapiro is used to winning. But losing out on VP is hardly a defeat.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro didn’t get the job, but the last three weeks were quite the resume booster.
Shapiro, already a national figure, catapulted higher as he became a top contender for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.