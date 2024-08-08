Campaign schedules impacted by Tropical Storm Debby; Trump praised Tim Walz in unearthed phone call

Trump praised Tim Walz in unearthed 2020 audio

Here’s the audio where Trump praised the work that Governor Walz was doing during the George Floyd protests/riots.



Former President Donald Trump and his allies have rushed to attack Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz since he was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate earlier this week. One target for Walz critics is his handling of protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"He allowed rioters to burn down the streets of Minneapolis," Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, said in Philadelphia Tuesday.