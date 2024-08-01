Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have a quiet day on the campaign trail Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s campaign schedules are sparse Friday, as both candidates prepare for larger events over the weekend and next week.

Harris has no campaign event appearances scheduled Friday, bringing a break in a week that has brought the presumed Democratic presidential nominee to Atlanta and Houston. Harris was most recently slated to be in Houston Thursday to give a eulogy for former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer July 19.

Advertisement

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, will campaign on her behalf Friday in Sayville, N.Y., where he is scheduled to speak at a campaign event, the White House said. Emhoff spoke at a number of Harris campaign events in New England earlier this week.

The lull in Harris’ schedule precedes what stands to be a busy next week, with the vice president slated to appear in Philadelphia at a rally Tuesday alongside her as-yet-unannounced running mate. A registration page for the event indicates it will run from 5 to 9 p.m., but no other details had yet been announced early Thursday afternoon.

That event, Harris’ campaign told The Inquirer, will kick off a tour through swing states with her vice presidential pick, who is likely to be introduced in Pennsylvania. Among the front-runners is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has so far demurred when asked about his interest in the position — but, according to reports from the New York Times and CNBC, he is scheduled to meet with top Harris allies in the Hamptons over the weekend.

Likewise, neither Trump nor his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, has campaign events on the calendar for Friday. The pair are next scheduled to appear at a rally Saturday in Atlanta, where Harris held her own event earlier this week.

Trump and Vance held a number of rallies and appearances around the country throughout the week, including one in Harrisburg on Wednesday that marked the former president’s first appearance in Pennsylvania since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler July 13. Trump has said that he plans to hold another rally in Butler, but has not yet provided details on when that event might occur.

Trump’s Pennsylvania rally Wednesday came hours after a roundly criticized appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago. At that event, Trump questioned Harris’ Black identity because of her South Asian heritage. Harris’ mother emigrated from India and her father emigrated from Jamaica, and she has publicly embraced both identities.

In response to Trump’s false claims in Chicago, Harris called his remarks “the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect” in an appearance at an event held by the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., one of the Divine Nine historically Black sororities and fraternities.