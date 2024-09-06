Donald Trump will rally in Wisconsin ahead of Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia

Donald Trump has one rally scheduled, but it’s otherwise shaping up to be a low-key weekend for the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidates prepare for Tuesday’s debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign for Harris in Pennsylvania Saturday and Sunday with stops in Allentown and Wayne. As Emhoff stumps in the Keystone State, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Washington to deliver the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual national dinner, the Harris-Walz campaign has announced.

Harris herself will remain in Pittsburgh, where she arrived Thursday, in preparation for Tuesday’s debate. There, Harris will have opportunities for quick campaign appearances in the commonwealth, The Inquirer reported. No additional campaign stops had been announced as of early Friday afternoon.

The Harris-Walz ticket has focused heavily on Pennsylvania this week, with appearances from Harris, Walz, and Emhoff around the state. The commonwealth remains a key battleground, with a recent Franklin and Marshall poll of registered Pennsylvania finding that about 3% remain undecided in what appears to be a close race for Harris and Trump.

As of early Friday afternoon, Trump’s campaign had one weekend event on the calendar. The former president is expected to appear at a rally in Mosinee, Wis., Saturday at the Central Wisconsin Airport, where he is scheduled to speak around 1 p.m.

But Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), have also had a focus on Pennsylvania recently. This week, Trump appeared at a town hall hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday in Harrisburg, and his campaign made several stops in the commonwealth last week.

Vance, meanwhile, is slated to return to Pennsylvania later this month at a planned Hershey stop on conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s ongoing live tour.

Harris and Trump will head to Philadelphia Tuesday for a presidential debate hosted by ABC. That event, which will not feature a live audience, is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.