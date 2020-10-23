When it comes to rumors of armed Trump supporters watching the polls, the ACLU is looking at what to do if armed groups assemble at or near polling places, and whether it is or isn’t considered illegal behavior. “Because of the concern about intimidation or potential violence," Walczak said, “We are researching where the line of intimidation is with respect to the presence of weapons." But don’t let the fear that a group might be present prevent you from voting.