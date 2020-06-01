With polls opening in less than 24 hours, Philadelphia elections officials were scrambling Monday to figure out how to conduct an already difficult election during widespread civil unrest.
“Everything is fluid,” said Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner under Lisa Deeley, the chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners.
The commissioners, the three elected officials who run the city’s elections, relocated staff and about 30,000 ballots from their offices in City Hall this weekend as protesters set fire to cars outside and smashed windows. The demonstrations demanding accountability for the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, along with broader calls for racial and social justice, have led to sometimes violent confrontations with police, damage to property, and looting. On Sunday, the National Guard was brought into the city to help maintain order.
It’s a nightmare scenario for elections administrators, who were already dealing with a massive surge of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic and changes to election law. Now, their challenges include figuring out how to:
- Protect polling places so people can cast ballots without using a police presence that could intimidate voters.
- Assure the security and chain of command of ballots after they are cast.
- Allow voters to participate if a citywide curfew is put in place again.
- Ensure that voters who are traveling further than normal to reach the polls because of reduced polling places will not be affected by street closures or disruptions to public transit.
- And staff polling places with enough poll workers, as some drop out due to the ongoing unrest.
“We are still monitoring the situation and discussing it,” Custodio said Monday. The commissioners were working with other city officials to figure out a plan, he said.
No mail ballots were affected during the protests, he said, and elections staff are now working from their satellite office at Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street, where much of the logistical work of running elections takes place normally anyway.
The commissioners had already slashed the number of polling places in the city by 77%, from 831 to 190, due to difficulties finding locations and poll workers. Poll workers were continuing to call in to say they won’t work the election — “obviously, the recent events have not been ideal in an already challenging situation," Custodio said — and elections officials were closely watching to see whether any polling places or drop box locations would be damaged Monday.
One drop box, at City Council President Darrell Clarke’s office at 2815 Ridge Avenue, will be located in the parking lot instead of inside the office itself.
The issue of polling place security is more difficult. State election law is clear, said Adam Bonin, a Democratic election lawyer in Philadelphia: Police are only allowed to be at polling places when they are called in by poll workers or voters.
“There ought to be some specific, acute need,” he said.
Otherwise, police officers are not allowed within 100 feet of polling places. Nor can any “body of troops” be at election places, which Bonin said he believes would include mail ballot drop boxes.
Police are free to work outside the 100-foot zone, but that could prove complicated given the way hot spots of protest and looting have popped up suddenly.
Custodio said election day security was one of the things being discussed Monday with the mayor’s office.
“These are still things that we are looking at, we don’t have a firm thing yet, we’re talking about that today,” he said. “Obviously, polling place security of an utmost concern.”
If something does occur at an individual polling place that makes it impossible to vote there, Bonin said, elections officials should go to court and ask judges to approve whatever plan they have. A case from the 1980s provides precedent for going so far as to delay the election for specific precincts. (In that case, polling places were unavailable due to flooding and affected voters were given a chance to vote two weeks later.)
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I hope that we can find a way to make sure that every voter who wants to vote has a chance to,” Bonin said. “We have the laws, and we have the courts, and if everyone is reasonable, and these are all good people, hopefully we’ll find a way.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.