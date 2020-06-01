Upper Merion Township declared an “emergency” and enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after stores at King of Prussia Mall were looted and damaged by crowds estimated in the hundreds on Saturday. And on Philadelphia’s border with Lower Merion on Sunday, looters struck the shopping center around 77th and City Avenue, pulling merchandise from an Ulta; a Hair, Hair salon; Snipes athletic wear; a Wine and Spirits store; and a TJ Maxx. Earlier, the Target store at Monument Road and City Avenue was looted.