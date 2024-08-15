Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaign’s head to North Carolina, Wisconsin ahead of scheduled Pennsylvania appearances

Ahead of their scheduled appearances in Pennsylvania this weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns are slated to make stops in North Carolina and Wisconsin Friday.

Harris is expected to speak at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, marking her eighth visit to the state this year. Details for the event have not yet been announced, but Harris will reportedly focus on policy at the rally with the discussion centering on her administration’s plan to “lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging,” The Hill reports.

The stop makes up for the cancelation of a planned North Carolina last week, which was postponed due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. It will also come following an expected appearance in Prince George’s County, Md. Thursday with President Joe Biden, which serves as Harris and Biden’s first campaign stop together since Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race last month.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, is continuing his first solo tour of five battleground states since being announced as the Democratic VP pick. Walz was slated to appear in Newport, R.I. and South Hampton, N.Y. Thursday.

The Harris-Walz ticket will then return to Pennsylvania Sunday for a bus tour in Pittsburgh that is scheduled to make several stops across the western portion of the Keystone State. That tour comes a day ahead of the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and will also feature appearances from second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz in a first for the campaign.

Trump has no publicly announced campaign stops Friday, but his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) is slated to appear at a campaign event in Milwaukee. Vance’s Wisconsin appears comes following a Thursday stop in New Kensington, Pa., where he spoke at a VFW post.

While Trump had no events on the calendar Friday, he was expected Thursday to hold a news conference in New Jersey at his Bedminster golf club. That event was slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Trump will then return to Pennsylvania Saturday for a rally in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. That appearances marks his second in Pennsylvania since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler County on July 13. Trump previously held a rally in Harrisburg on July 31, two weeks after the shooting.

On Monday, Trump told Elon Musk in a conversation on X Spaces that he plans to return to Butler for another rally in October. In previous social media messaging, Trump said that the rally would honor Corey Comperatore, a former Buffalo Township fire chief who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt, as well as two other people injured in the shooting.

Harris and Trump are also scheduled to debate one another Sept. 10 in an event hosted by ABC. Trump has said that the debate will take place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, but its location and venue have not yet been confirmed, the network told The Inquirer.