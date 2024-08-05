JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday. Here’s what to know.

Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be the only candidate on the presidential ballot visiting Philadelphia Tuesday.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Donald Trump’s running mate, is traveling to Philadelphia Tuesday for the first time since he became the GOP vice presidential nominee last month.

Vance has had a rocky start to the campaign, dogged by past comments critical of women with no children — “childless cat ladies,” as he described them — and of Trump, whom he previously referred to as a “moral disaster” and “reprehensible.” The Hillbilly Elegy author switched his position on Trump during his Senate run and has apologized for his previous remarks about him, telling Fox News in 2021, “I regret being wrong about the guy.”

“I’ve always had great respect for him and for the other candidates, too,” Trump said of Vance during an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists last week. “Historically, the choice of the vice president makes no difference. You’re voting for the president. And you can have a vice president who’s outstanding in every way — and I think JD is, I think that all of them would have been — but you’re not voting that way, you’re voting for the president.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate during the 2016 and 2020 elections, isn’t supporting the former president after having refused to go along with a plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

Vance’s comments will come just hours before Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend rally at the Liacouras Center at Temple University Tuesday evening, where she’s expected to speak around 5:30 p.m.

What time is JD Vance speaking in Philadelphia?

Vance is attending an event at the 2300 Arena on South Swanson Street in South Philly. The entertainment venue, which often hosts wrestling, boxing, and MMA events, seats about 2,000 people.

Doors are scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m., with Vance slated to speak at noon, according to the Trump campaign.

Will there be any road closures on I-95 or elsewhere?

While the Secret Service doesn’t provide the routes for obvious reasons, there will likely be rolling closures on I-95 Tuesday as Vance travels between the airport and South Philly.

Police said drivers can expect delays and closures in the immediate vicinity surrounding Vance’s event in South Philadelphia, but his visit isn’t expected to disrupt traffic too much.

Vance touring same states as Harris this week

Philadelphia won’t be the only city where Vance and Harris appear on the same day.

According to Politico, Vance is planning to trail Harris and her campaign across several battleground states this week. On Wednesday he’ll follow Harris to Detroit and Eau Claire, Wis., followed by a trip to Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday.

Will JD Vance debate Kamala Harris’ running mate?

That remains unclear, especially with Harris still mulling over potential running mates.

A vice presidential debate had been scheduled to take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25, but the event was canceled.

There might not be another presidential debate, either. Trump backed out of a debate on ABC that, prior to Joe Biden dropping out of the race, had been scheduled for Sept. 10. In its place, Trump proposed a debate on Fox News on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania that would involve a live audience.

“I’ll be there on September 10, like he agreed to,” Harris wrote on social media. “I hope to see him there.”

When is Donald Trump’s next rally?

Trump’s public schedule is pretty empty this week.

The former president’s next rally is scheduled to take place Friday in Bozeman, Mont., with Trump scheduled to speak at 10 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. local time).

Trump won Montana by 16 percentage points in 2020, but his visit is aimed at boosting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Jon Tester. Trump made four stops in Montana in 2018 to campaign for Rep. Matt Rosendale, who lost to Tester by 3.5 percentage points, or about 17,000 votes.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.