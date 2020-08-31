Joe Biden on Monday will blame President Donald Trump for the increasingly deadly violence that has rippled through protests and counter-protests in the past week, accusing Trump of fueling the division now bloodying American streets.
“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” the Democratic nominee for president, plans to say in Pittsburgh, according to excerpts released by his campaign. “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is. Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”
His speech Monday will kick off a furious week of campaigning in Pennsylvania. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is scheduled to campaign in Bucks County on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence has an event in Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday, and the president is scheduled to speak in Western Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The state is one of a handful of battlegrounds likely to decide the winner of the presidential race.
Biden’s speech in Southwestern Pennsylvania will come as conflicts pitting Americans against one another in Kenosha, Wis., and in Portland have risen to become a central argument in the presidential campaign, just as it enters the homestretch. The deadly shooting of a Trump supporter in Portland on Saturday, following the shooting and killing of two people who protested against police brutality in Kenosha earlier last week, cast a bloody pall over the country and an already tense presidential race that both parties see as an existential fight.
The incidents, along with ongoing protests against racism and instances of vandalism and looting among them, have in recent days even overtaken the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the dominant topic in the presidential campaign — turning the argument to an area where the Trump campaign believes it has an advantage.
Trump plans to speak in Kenosha on Tuesday, and on Thursday will visit Latrobe, Pa., about an hour outside Pittsburgh, his campaign announced.
Biden on Monday plans to argue that Trump is the cause, not solution, to the country’s increasingly tense divides. Democrats have repeatedly pointed out that the violence is occurring on the president’s watch, not in a hypothetical Biden administration.
“We are facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying,” Biden plans to say. “COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in a bright American future. The common thread? An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.”
Trump has condemned riots and property destruction that have accompanied some protests against police misconduct, while encouraging the deployment of the National Guard to quell unrest. He has blamed Democratic mayors for not acting forcefully enough to stop violence.
But over the weekend he also encouraged responses from right-wing supporters who have recently joined the fray, and have been involved in the deadly confrontations.
As part of a barrage of tweets over the weekend, Trump called a caravan of supporters that rolled into Portland “GREAT PATRIOTS” and wrote that “the big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.”
His supporters drove through Portland flying Trump flags from their vehicles, and reportedly shooting paintballs and pepper spray at protesters who have clashed with authorities there for weeks, often in violent fashion. A Trump supporter was killed amid the mayhem Saturday.
Trump also “liked” a tweet supporting Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who joined self-styled militiamen in Kenosha and is now accused of shooting and killing two demonstrators. Rittenhouse’s attorney has said he acted in self defense.
Ahead of Biden’s speech, the Trump campaign accused the former vice president of betraying police and falsely said he had not condemned rioting until recently.
“Joe Biden has turned his back on law enforcement time and time again and has blamed the police for the problems in America. That is not right,” Michael Slupe, the sheriff of Butler County, Pa., told reporters on a Trump campaign conference call.
Slupe said peaceful protest “means quiet, holding up a sign,” and that those now in the streets “are ruining America.”
At least as early as June 2 Biden, speaking in Philadelphia, said “there is no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses.”
On Sunday, he issued a statement calling the violence in Portland “unacceptable” adding, “I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.