Joe Gale, now 31, ran into an age-limit problem when he attempted to run for lieutenant governor in 2018. A judge ruled him ineligible as a candidate because the state Constitution limits eligibility for that office to citizens “who shall have attained the age of 30 years.” Gale, who was 28 when he announced his candidacy and when he was removed from the ballot, would have been two months shy of 30 at the start of the lieutenant governor’s term in early 2019.