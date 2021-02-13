WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump, ending a five-day impeachment trial by ruling that he could not, or should not, be held responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection, when supporters fueled by his lies of a stolen election stormed the Capitol to try to keep him in power.
A majority of the Senate voted to convict Trump of inciting the insurrection, 57-43, with seven Republicans voting in favor, including Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey — making it the most bipartisan Senate vote ever in a presidential impeachment trial. But 67 votes were required for a conviction.
The acquittal was long expected: Few believed 17 Republicans would join the Senate’s 50 Democrats to convict Trump after four years of him dominating the GOP.
But Democrats hope the trial will leave a lasting historical stain on the Trump presidency, not least with its meticulous recreation of his long string of false election claims and his cheering, at times, of violence. The trial featured visceral videos of his supporters brutally attacking police, officers screaming in pain, lawmakers running for their lives, and aides barricading themselves inside offices while a mob ransacked a symbol of American democracy — all in the name of subverting the will of American voters.
The vote served as a coda, at least for now, to Trump’s tumultuous four years in office, which ended with one of the darkest days in American history.
It also showed that Trump, despite the riot and his electoral defeat, retains a powerful grip on the Republican Party. And it underscored the searing anger and division that have come to define American politics.
“The failure to convict Donald Trump will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said after the vote.
But Schumer held out hope that Trump would be “convicted in the court of public opinion,” and that he would suffer “an unambiguous objection by the American people” if he ever seeks office again.
In a 396-word statement after the vote, Trump made no mention at all of the insurrection.
“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” Trump said. “No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.” (74.2 million people voted for Trump).
“Our historic, patriotic, and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” Trump added.
Democrats focused much of their closing arguments Saturday on evidence that Trump did little to stop the insurrection, even as it unfolded on live television and his close allies called desperately seeking help. They said that showed he supported and even reveled in the violence that threatened his own vice president, Mike Pence.
“The moment we most needed a president to preserve, protect, and defend us, President Trump instead willfully betrayed us. He violated his oath,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.), one of the impeachment managers who prosecuted the case. He later added, “His sole focus was stealing the election for himself.”
Cicilline pointed to a new statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R., Wash.), who on Friday recounted Trump scoffing at pleas for aid from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) during the heat of the insurrection.
“Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to Herrera Beutler. Senate Democrats won a vote to call Herrera Beutler as a witness, briefly adding a dramatic twist that would have prolonged the trial, but they soon backed off in exchange for having her statement read into the record.
Both parties appeared eager to wrap up the trial: Democrats hoped to quickly move to advancing President Joe Biden’s agenda, while Republicans were glad to put questions about Trump’s conduct behind them.
Democrats argued Trump’s actions were an egregious violation of his oath of office — including months of false election claims, many targeting Pennsylvania, calling his supporters to Washington on the day Congress would certify the results, and urging them to “fight like hell” or risk losing the country.
Though he already lost reelection, Democrats said Trump needed to be forever barred from public office, lest he threaten democracy again.
“The cold hard truth is that what happened on Jan 6 can happen again. I fear like many of you do that the violence we saw on that terrible day may be just be the beginning,” said Rep. Joe Neguse (D., Colo.), one of the impeachment managers. “Senators, this cannot be the beginning, it can’t be the new normal. It has to be the end and that decision is in your hands.”
Trump’s defense, led by a team of lawyers from the Philadelphia region, countered that the trial was simply based on “sheer personal and political animus” Democrats had shown since Trump took office. And they pointed to examples of Democrats also urging their supporters to “fight” for various political or policy causes. None had incited violence or done so while trying to undo an election result.
“At no point did you ever hear anything that could possibly be construed as Mr. Trump encouraging or sanctioning an insurrection,” said Trump attorney Mike van der Veen, a Philadelphia personal injury lawyer.
Channeling Trump himself, van der Veen turned the accusations on Democrats and the news media, comparing the riot at the Capitol to the sporadic violence that followed some summer protests against racism and arguing that those scenes, Democrats, and the media set the stage for the Capitol insurrection. He falsely said far-left actors helped drive the Capitol riot, an untrue contention Trump has advanced.
He called the impeachment an attempt by Democrats to accomplish their “obsessive desire” to “shame, demean, silence and demonize [Trump’s] supporters in the desperate hope that they will never, ever pose an electoral challenge.”
Trump’s defense team also contended that trying a former president was unconstitutional. Numerous legal scholars from the right and left disagreed, as did a majority of the Senate, but many Republicans pointed to that voting to acquit. Few defended his conduct.
Democrats shot back that such reasoning opens the door to a “January exception” allowing any future president to use their final weeks in office to cling to power by any means, knowing they can escape the consequences once their term ends.
They appealed to lawmakers to consider this moment in history, and their place in it.
“This is almost certainly how you will be remembered by history,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.), the lead impeachment manager. “What kind of America will we be? It’s now literally in your hands.”
The weeks before the riot, as well as Trump’s impeachment defense itself, put many of the former president’s most inflammatory characteristics on display: an indifference to truth, disregard for the boundaries of democracy, an eagerness to stoke fury, and a rebuttal that hinged not on justifying his, but on turning the accusations back on his critics while portraying Trump as the true victim.
The trial was woven with Pennsylvania threads: The state was one where Trump had most ferociously attacked the election results, and much of his defense team came from suburban Philadelphia. One of the House impeachment managers, Rep. Madeleine Dean, represents Montgomery County.
Ten House Republicans, out of 211, voted to impeach Trump, making him the only president to ever be impeached twice. And seven Senate Republicans, out of 50, voted to convict him. Each chamber’s vote included the most impeachment votes by members of one party against a president of their own party.
The unprecedented trial was the first ever of a former president and unfolded with historic speed, drawing criticism from the defense team who argued that House Democrats had moved without a thorough investigation or allowing due process.
At the same time, they effectively said Democrats had also been too slow, arguing they couldn’t try Trump after his term ended Jan. 20.
Unlike Trump’s first impeachment, which hinged on private discussions and an alleged scheme to pressure Ukrainian officials to smear Joe Biden, this trial centered on a deadly event that played out on live television.
Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, more than 100 other officers suffered injuries. The floors of the Capitol were bloodied and windows smashed. A Trump supporter was shot and killed a short walk from fleeing lawmakers.
Democratic impeachment managers pointed to the attack as not just a single day of unpredictable violence, but the culmination of months of Trump’s election lies — “his outlandish and deranged inventions and concoctions,” as Raskin put it — and years of his winking at, and even celebrating, violence. He had triumphantly tweeted a video of supporters in Texas nearly running a Biden campaign bus off the road, and joked at a rally about a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, downplaying the threat.
They noted that there were already warnings of potential violence by Jan. 6, and that Trump went ahead with his incendiary speech that day anyway — using the word “peacefully” once in a nearly 11,000 word address while telling supporters to “fight” and “show strength” and urging them to march on the Capitol.
Dean said the fact that some Trump supporters pre-planned the attack only proved the prosecution’s case, arguing that the rioters took their cues from Trump’s repeated statements and his call for a Jan. 6 rally. Details in the indictments of numerous Capitol attackers have supported that.
“Donald Trump invited them, he incited them and he directed them,” Dean said in a closing argument. “This was months of cultivating a base of people who were violent, praising that violence and then leading them, leading that violence, that rage, straight to a joint session of Congress where he knew his vice president was presiding.”
The most damning indication of his state of mind, they argued, was that Trump said little while the riot unfolded, other than issuing two mild tweets while also sending one missive blasting Pence, even as images played out on television, he was told Pence had been evacuated from the Senate, and the mob hunted for his vice president. And when Trump finally released a video, hours after the carnage began, he repeated his false election claims and seemed to revel in the carnage, telling his supporters “we love you, you’re very special.” In a later deleted tweet, he urged them to “remember this day forever!”
Trump’s defense argued that many politicians use the word “fight” and that his words were protected by the First Amendment. They tried to re-write his brazenly untrue public campaign against the results as merely technocratic concern over election procedures.
And they insisted that the trial was nothing more than partisan vengeance and an attempt to silence Trump’s supporters.
This is a developing story and will be updated.