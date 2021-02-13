The most damning indication of his state of mind, they argued, was that Trump said little while the riot unfolded, other than issuing two mild tweets while also sending one missive blasting Pence, even as images played out on television, he was told Pence had been evacuated from the Senate, and the mob hunted for his vice president. And when Trump finally released a video, hours after the carnage began, he repeated his false election claims and seemed to revel in the carnage, telling his supporters “we love you, you’re very special.” In a later deleted tweet, he urged them to “remember this day forever!”