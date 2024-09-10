Josh Shapiro’s debate night schedule consists of speaking at a Harris-Walz watch party and taking questions from reporters

Gov. Josh Shapiro will speak at the Harris-Walz campaign’s main debate watch party in Old City tonight before Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump take the stage for their first debate at the National Constitution Center.

After the debate, Shapiro will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, taking questions from reporters and looking to promote Harris’ performance and contrast it with Trump’s. As the very popular governor of a key battleground state that could likely determine the presidency, the Montgomery County native has emerged as a prominent cheerleader for the Harris campaign.

Once a top contender for the job of Harris’ running mate, Shapiro was on the campaign trail to stump for the vice president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Harris ultimately chose as her No. 2, the moment that pick became official, delivering a powerful speech at the Philadelphia rally where Harris and Walz debuted as a ticket.

Shapiro is no stranger to attacks from Trump as the former president has unleashed several verbal incursions against the governor, even after helost the veepstakes.

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago two days after Walz joined the Harris team, Trump called Shapiro a “terrible guy” adding that he’s “not very popular with anybody.”

The selection of Walz as Harris’ running mate “maybe is better than Josh Shapiro would have been,” Trump said, adding “I think [Harris] had some good choices, but Josh Shapiro is not one of them.”

Trump also called Shapiro a “highly overrated Jewish governor” on Truth Social after Shapiro’s primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention, adding that Shapiro “has done nothing for Israel.” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, has repeatedly suggested Shapiro wasn’t chosen as Harris’ running mate because of his Jewish faith.

In response, Shapiro said Trump was “obsessed” with him and that the former president was promoting “antisemitic tropes.”

“Jewish elected officials care about a whole lot of things like … how we give our kids a great quality education, how we make sure our streets are safe, how we create opportunity,” Shapiro said. “And yeah, we care about Israel, too. But last I checked the job of the governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania did not involve foreign policy with Israel.”