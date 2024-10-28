Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaign events focus on swing states — including Pennsylvania

With Election Day a week away, the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will continue their pushes in swing states Tuesday — including Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris’ campaign will feature some stumping support from former President Bill Clinton in Pennsylvania Tuesday. Clinton is slated to appear at several events in the western part of the commonwealth, with stops scheduled in in Johnstown, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, and McKeesport. In Johnstown and Greensburg, Clinton will appear alongside U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.), while the McKeesport stop, a volunteer appreciation event, will also feature Pennsylvania Lt. Gov Austin Davis and state Sen. Jim Brewster.

Additional details about Clinton’s appearances were not immediately available.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to travel to Georgia Tuesday for appearances in Savannah and Columbus, where he will encourage early voting, Savannah Morning News reports.

Harris, meanwhile, will stay close to home in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for what her campaign has called a “major closing argument address” at the Ellipse park near the White House. That address is expected to attract about 20,000 attendees, according to a permit from the National Park Service. Timing details had not yet been publicly announced as of Monday afternoon.

Harris on Sunday spent all day campaigning in Philadelphia, but was not expected to be present for a Monday rally in the city featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump on Tuesday is slated to be a special guest at a roundtable event hosted by Building America’s Future, a conservative nonprofit, in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, at 2:30 p.m. The event will also feature an appearance by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Following that event, Trump is scheduled to travel to Allentown, where he will hold a rally at the PPL Center. The former president is expected to speak at that event at 7 p.m., according to the Trump campaign website.

But before heading to the Keystone State, Trump will speak to the press at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., at 10 a.m., his campaign announced Monday.

As Trump is in Pennsylvania Tuesday, his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will head to Michigan for a pair of events. First, Vance will deliver remarks at a campaign stop in Saginaw at a local recreation center known as Center Courts. He will then travel to Holland for a rally at HES Equipment, a construction equipment supplier.

Trump on Saturday appeared in State College, Pa., where he held a rally at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. Vance was also in the state Saturday, for stops in Erie and Harrisburg.